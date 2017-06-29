iifl-logo-icon 1
Rubber Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6.19
(0%)
Jun 29, 2017

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2015

Revenue

0.51

0.54

6.07

13.1

yoy growth (%)

-5.49

-91.1

-53.63

-26.76

Raw materials

-0.2

-4.34

-2.86

-7.55

As % of sales

39.14

804.21

47.18

57.61

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.71

-3.12

-3.71

As % of sales

4.63

133.14

51.43

28.34

Other costs

-0.56

-0.69

-1.5

-3.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

111.19

128.01

24.71

23.32

Operating profit

-0.28

-5.21

-1.41

-1.21

OPM

-54.98

-965.36

-23.33

-9.28

Depreciation

-0.85

-0.22

-0.23

-0.24

Interest expense

-0.08

-0.71

-1.03

-1.15

Other income

1.48

0

0.02

0.19

Profit before tax

0.26

-6.15

-2.66

-2.42

Taxes

0

0.09

0.05

0

Tax rate

0

-1.47

-2.07

0.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.26

-6.06

-2.6

-2.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.26

-6.06

-2.6

-2.42

yoy growth (%)

-104.33

132.78

7.3

2,10,158.41

NPM

51.49

-1,122.23

-42.87

-18.52

