|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.51
0.54
6.07
13.1
yoy growth (%)
-5.49
-91.1
-53.63
-26.76
Raw materials
-0.2
-4.34
-2.86
-7.55
As % of sales
39.14
804.21
47.18
57.61
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.71
-3.12
-3.71
As % of sales
4.63
133.14
51.43
28.34
Other costs
-0.56
-0.69
-1.5
-3.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
111.19
128.01
24.71
23.32
Operating profit
-0.28
-5.21
-1.41
-1.21
OPM
-54.98
-965.36
-23.33
-9.28
Depreciation
-0.85
-0.22
-0.23
-0.24
Interest expense
-0.08
-0.71
-1.03
-1.15
Other income
1.48
0
0.02
0.19
Profit before tax
0.26
-6.15
-2.66
-2.42
Taxes
0
0.09
0.05
0
Tax rate
0
-1.47
-2.07
0.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.26
-6.06
-2.6
-2.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.26
-6.06
-2.6
-2.42
yoy growth (%)
-104.33
132.78
7.3
2,10,158.41
NPM
51.49
-1,122.23
-42.87
-18.52
