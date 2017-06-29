iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rubber Products Ltd Balance Sheet

6.19
(0%)
Jun 29, 2017|03:09:54 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Rubber Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

4.09

4.09

4.09

4.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.13

-0.4

1.61

9.17

Net Worth

3.96

3.69

5.7

13.26

Minority Interest

Debt

17.66

19.21

16.56

8.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.1

Total Liabilities

21.62

22.9

22.26

22.06

Fixed Assets

22.58

23.44

24.29

24.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.01

0.01

0.04

0.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.97

-0.56

-2.08

-2.53

Inventories

0

0.2

0.2

1.03

Inventory Days

0

695.45

Sundry Debtors

0.13

0

0

4.21

Debtor Days

92.87

2,842.6

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.64

0.46

1.15

Sundry Creditors

-1.3

-1.4

-2.63

-0.56

Creditor Days

928.75

378.11

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

0

-0.11

-8.36

Cash

0

0.02

0

0.04

Total Assets

21.62

22.91

22.25

22.06

Rubber Products Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Rubber Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.