Rubber Products Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
4.09
4.09
4.09
4.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-0.4
1.61
9.17
Net Worth
3.96
3.69
5.7
13.26
Minority Interest
Debt
17.66
19.21
16.56
8.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.1
Total Liabilities
21.62
22.9
22.26
22.06
Fixed Assets
22.58
23.44
24.29
24.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.04
0.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.97
-0.56
-2.08
-2.53
Inventories
0
0.2
0.2
1.03
Inventory Days
0
695.45
Sundry Debtors
0.13
0
0
4.21
Debtor Days
92.87
2,842.6
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.64
0.46
1.15
Sundry Creditors
-1.3
-1.4
-2.63
-0.56
Creditor Days
928.75
378.11
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
0
-0.11
-8.36
Cash
0
0.02
0
0.04
Total Assets
21.62
22.91
22.25
22.06
