Rubber Products Ltd Company Summary

Rubber Products Ltd Summary

Incorporated in Dec.65 as a private limited company and converted into a public limited company in Sep.89, Rubber Products (RP) was promoted by the late Narayan L Shetty, Sadanand A Shetty, Subbaya C Shetty and S Krishnadas Shetty.The company commenced commercial production in Mar.66 as a SSI unit. It is engaged in the manufacture of various rubber goods like hose pipes, rubber sheets, moulded rubber items, extruded rubber products and coated fabrics. In 1994, the company expanded its capacities and modernised its manufacturing facilities and this was financed by way of public issue made duirng the same year.For the Indian Defence network, the company had developed coated, non-woven fabric used as a protective clothing. It supplies air duct boots and traction motor bellows to the Indian Railways and Locomotive works. RP has a tie-up with Linatex, Malaysia (a subsidiary of the global group Harrisons and Crosfield Pte Ltd, London), to undertake contractual jobs where cold bonding is involved, after importing wear-resistant rubber sheets and adhesives from them.The company exports to countries like the US, UAE, Srilanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Qatar, Sudan, France and Canada.

