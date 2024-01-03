S P Finance & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
41.92
41.3
43.11
41.22
Net Worth
42.11
41.49
43.3
41.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0.78
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
42.89
41.49
43.3
41.41
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
26.65
28.8
36.33
29.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0.34
0
0
Networking Capital
15.9
12.21
1.99
11.49
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.41
0.18
0.33
0.3
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16
16.67
2.01
11.41
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-0.12
-0.11
-0.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-4.52
-0.24
-0.11
Cash
0
0.14
4.98
0.17
Total Assets
42.89
41.49
43.3
41.42
