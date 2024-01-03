iifl-logo
S P Finance & Trading Ltd Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

0.19

0.19

0.19

0.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

41.92

41.3

43.11

41.22

Net Worth

42.11

41.49

43.3

41.41

Minority Interest

Debt

0.78

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

42.89

41.49

43.3

41.41

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

26.65

28.8

36.33

29.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.34

0.34

0

0

Networking Capital

15.9

12.21

1.99

11.49

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.41

0.18

0.33

0.3

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16

16.67

2.01

11.41

Sundry Creditors

-0.4

-0.12

-0.11

-0.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.11

-4.52

-0.24

-0.11

Cash

0

0.14

4.98

0.17

Total Assets

42.89

41.49

43.3

41.42

