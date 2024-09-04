|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Outcome of board meeting 04-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024) Corrigendum to the outcome of board meeting dated Sep 4, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.09.2024) Outcome of 29th AGM held on Sep 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Please find attached Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.