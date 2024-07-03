Summary

SRG Securities Finance Ltd. is a BSE SME listed Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), incorporated on 6th March, 1995. The Company started its operations after getting registered with RBI in year 1999. It completed 18 years of journey as a fastest growing NBFC.The Company is a part of SRG Group of Companies, one of the most respected organizations in South Rajasthan. It is providing financial assistance to people through various loan products like Business Loans- Micro Finance and Enterprise Loans, Vehicle Finance, Equipment Finance and Loans Against Property.SRG GROUP is one of the blooming enterprises in Rajasthan. It has a spectrum of business like finance of commercial vehicles, construction equipment, home loan, insurance, Software Development etc. The Company simplify the process of getting loan through approval and Disbursement process consisting of four steps as Appraisal, Security Evaluation, Loan Sanction and Disbursement.Loan proposals are scrutinized by head office officials. If the proposal meets with the required criteria, then the loan is approved by the sanctioning authority. Pursuant to sanction of the loan by the head office, a loan sanction letter with the terms of the sanction is communicated to the borrower and at this point the borrower is required to submit original documents in relation to the security. A guarantor, is asked to be a party to the contract & liable to the company in case of any default in repayment of loan installment by the borrower. If t

