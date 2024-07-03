iifl-logo-icon 1
S R G Securities Finance Ltd Share Price

36.55
(-4.99%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.55
  • Day's High36.55
  • 52 Wk High78.81
  • Prev. Close38.47
  • Day's Low36.55
  • 52 Wk Low 20.8
  • Turnover (lac)1.09
  • P/E41.53
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.82
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.65
  • Div. Yield0
S R G Securities Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

36.55

Prev. Close

38.47

Turnover(Lac.)

1.09

Day's High

36.55

Day's Low

36.55

52 Week's High

78.81

52 Week's Low

20.8

Book Value

26.82

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.65

P/E

41.53

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

S R G Securities Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Sep, 2024

arrow

S R G Securities Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

S R G Securities Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:32 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.26%

Non-Promoter- 35.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 35.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

S R G Securities Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.38

5.38

5.38

5.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.04

8.57

8.05

7.66

Net Worth

14.42

13.95

13.43

13.04

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

S R G Securities Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT S R G Securities Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vinod K Jain

Whole-time Director

Seema Jain

Director

Richa Bhandari

Additional Director

Dilip Kumar Singhvi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Chaplot

Independent Director

Suresh K Porwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by S R G Securities Finance Ltd

Summary

SRG Securities Finance Ltd. is a BSE SME listed Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), incorporated on 6th March, 1995. The Company started its operations after getting registered with RBI in year 1999. It completed 18 years of journey as a fastest growing NBFC.The Company is a part of SRG Group of Companies, one of the most respected organizations in South Rajasthan. It is providing financial assistance to people through various loan products like Business Loans- Micro Finance and Enterprise Loans, Vehicle Finance, Equipment Finance and Loans Against Property.SRG GROUP is one of the blooming enterprises in Rajasthan. It has a spectrum of business like finance of commercial vehicles, construction equipment, home loan, insurance, Software Development etc. The Company simplify the process of getting loan through approval and Disbursement process consisting of four steps as Appraisal, Security Evaluation, Loan Sanction and Disbursement.Loan proposals are scrutinized by head office officials. If the proposal meets with the required criteria, then the loan is approved by the sanctioning authority. Pursuant to sanction of the loan by the head office, a loan sanction letter with the terms of the sanction is communicated to the borrower and at this point the borrower is required to submit original documents in relation to the security. A guarantor, is asked to be a party to the contract & liable to the company in case of any default in repayment of loan installment by the borrower. If t
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the S R G Securities Finance Ltd share price today?

The S R G Securities Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of S R G Securities Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S R G Securities Finance Ltd is ₹19.65 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of S R G Securities Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S R G Securities Finance Ltd is 41.53 and 1.36 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S R G Securities Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S R G Securities Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S R G Securities Finance Ltd is ₹20.8 and ₹78.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of S R G Securities Finance Ltd?

S R G Securities Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.76%, 3 Years at 22.67%, 1 Year at 14.94%, 6 Month at 14.22%, 3 Month at -48.88% and 1 Month at -33.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S R G Securities Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S R G Securities Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 35.74 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

