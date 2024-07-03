Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹36.55
Prev. Close₹38.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.09
Day's High₹36.55
Day's Low₹36.55
52 Week's High₹78.81
52 Week's Low₹20.8
Book Value₹26.82
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.65
P/E41.53
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.38
5.38
5.38
5.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.04
8.57
8.05
7.66
Net Worth
14.42
13.95
13.43
13.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vinod K Jain
Whole-time Director
Seema Jain
Director
Richa Bhandari
Additional Director
Dilip Kumar Singhvi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Chaplot
Independent Director
Suresh K Porwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by S R G Securities Finance Ltd
Summary
SRG Securities Finance Ltd. is a BSE SME listed Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), incorporated on 6th March, 1995. The Company started its operations after getting registered with RBI in year 1999. It completed 18 years of journey as a fastest growing NBFC.The Company is a part of SRG Group of Companies, one of the most respected organizations in South Rajasthan. It is providing financial assistance to people through various loan products like Business Loans- Micro Finance and Enterprise Loans, Vehicle Finance, Equipment Finance and Loans Against Property.SRG GROUP is one of the blooming enterprises in Rajasthan. It has a spectrum of business like finance of commercial vehicles, construction equipment, home loan, insurance, Software Development etc. The Company simplify the process of getting loan through approval and Disbursement process consisting of four steps as Appraisal, Security Evaluation, Loan Sanction and Disbursement.Loan proposals are scrutinized by head office officials. If the proposal meets with the required criteria, then the loan is approved by the sanctioning authority. Pursuant to sanction of the loan by the head office, a loan sanction letter with the terms of the sanction is communicated to the borrower and at this point the borrower is required to submit original documents in relation to the security. A guarantor, is asked to be a party to the contract & liable to the company in case of any default in repayment of loan installment by the borrower. If t
Read More
The S R G Securities Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹36.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S R G Securities Finance Ltd is ₹19.65 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of S R G Securities Finance Ltd is 41.53 and 1.36 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S R G Securities Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S R G Securities Finance Ltd is ₹20.8 and ₹78.81 as of 30 Dec ‘24
S R G Securities Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 0.76%, 3 Years at 22.67%, 1 Year at 14.94%, 6 Month at 14.22%, 3 Month at -48.88% and 1 Month at -33.62%.
