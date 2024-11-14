|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|S R G Securities Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial results for half year ended 30-09-2024 Results for half year ended Sep 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|Outcome of board meeting 04-09-2024
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|Reappointment of Mrs. Seema Jain Whole Time Director
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|S R G Securities Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the period ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board meeting 30-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
