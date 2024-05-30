The Members

S R G Securities Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statement Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of S R G Securities Finance Limited (“the Company”) which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements, give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024

b) In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the profit for the year ended on that date; and

c) In the case of the Cash Flow Statement, cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us in is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards report including the Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any formof assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) with respect to the preparation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with

Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that maycast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (“the Order”), as issued by Central Government of India in terms of Sub Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we hereby give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in Section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

e. On the basis of written representations received from the Directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024, from being appointed as a Directorin terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

v. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vi. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

vii. Based on the audit procedures that has been consider reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

viii. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed final dividend for the year.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid to Mrs. Seema Jain, Whole Time Director of the Company is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 along with Schedule V of Companies Act, 2013 and the remuneration limit is in accordance with Section 197 and S chedule V of Companies Act, 2013 and approved with Shareholders Resolution dated 30th September 2021 except this no remuneration was paid to any other directors.

For M/S Valawat & Associates,

Chartered Accountants FRN:003623C

Jinendra Jain Partner

Membership No. 072995 Place: Udaipur Date: 30-05-2024 UDIN: 24072995BKAMQG2598

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 1 under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement” of our report of even date)

1. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of the property, plant and equipment:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment. The Company does not have intangible assets and right of use assets.

(b) As explained to us, Property, plant and equipment have been physically verified by the management during the year and no discrepancies between the book records and the physical inventory have been noticed. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable in regards to size of the Company.

(c) We report that the Company does not have any immovable property as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right to Use assets) and intangible assets during the year and hence clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and hence clause 3(i) (e) of the Order is not applicable

2. (a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the explanations and information given to us, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, hence reporting under clause 3 (ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has made investments in, and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured to Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entity during the year. With respect to such investments and loans and advances:

a) The Companys principal business is to give loans, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the loans and advances in the nature of loans, during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the repayments of principal amounts and interest are generally regular considering the stipulation to repayment except in 35 accounts.

d) The total amount overdue for more than 90 Days: 72.45 Lakhs and more than 150 days:10.58 Lakhs. Reasonable steps are been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest as stated in the applicable Regulations and Loan Agreement.

e) The Companys principal business is to give loans and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) is not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced any loan or given any guarantee or provided or securities to the parties covered under section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made or loans or guarantee or security provided to the parties covered under section 186.

5. As per the Ministry of Corporate Affairs notification dated March 31, 2014 the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of The Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, as amended, with regard to the deposits accepted are not applicable to the Company. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Sub-Section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the Company.

7. According to the information and explanations given to us:

a) The Company is generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to the Company to the appropriate authorities.

b) There are no undisputed statutory dues payable in respect of GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) There were no dues referred in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited on account of disputes as at March 31, 2024.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 during the year.

9. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of borrowings:

(a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the records of the Company examined by us, and information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a)According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised moneys by way of Public Offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company; hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of The Companies Act, 2013, wherever applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes on Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. (a) During the year, Internal audit has been carried out by the Independent firm of Chartered accountants. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the scope and coverage is commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period upto March 31, 2024.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transactions with Directors or persons connected with him under provisions of Section 192 of The Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, provision of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that the Company hasregistered as required under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, Asset Liability Maturity (ALM) pattern, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. CSR Provisions are not applicable on the Company Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

21. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have subsidiary, associate and joint venture. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable

For M/S Valawat & Associates,

Chartered Accountants FRN: 003623C

Jinendra Jain Partner

Membership No: 072995 Place: Udaipur Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24072995BKAMQG2598

Annexure-B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in para 2(f) under "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirement” of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of S R G Securities Finance Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note”) issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, 2013 to the extent applicable, to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls overfinancial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with thepolicies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on “the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India”.

For M/S Valawat & Associates,

Chartered Accountants FRN: 003623C

Jinendra Jain Partner

Membership No: 072995 Place: Udaipur Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24072995BKAMQG2598

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

To,

The Board of Directors S R G Securities Finance Limited

As per the “Non-Banking Financial Companies Auditors Report (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016”, we hereby state that:

1. The Company has been allotted registration from RBI, Jaipur as per section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934;

2. The Company is entitled to hold COR in terms of its Financial Asset/Income pattern as on March 31, 2024;

3. The Company meets the required NOF requirement pursuant to provisions of Non-Banking Financial Company Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016;

4. In the case of a Non-Banking Financial Company not accepting public deposits:

a. The Board of Directors has passed resolution for not accepting public deposits;

b. The Company has not accepted public deposits during the year 2023-24

c. The Company has complied with the prudential norms relating to income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification and provisioning for bad and doubtful debts, as applicable, in terms of NonBanking Financial Company Non-Systemically Important Non-Deposit taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

For M/S Valawat & Associates,

Chartered Accountants FRN: 003623C

Jinendra Jain Partner

Membership No: 072995 Place: Udaipur Date: 30.05.2024 UDIN: 24072995BKAMQG2598