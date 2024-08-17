S S Forgings & Engineering Ltd manufactures automobile ancillaries and forgings. The Company has two segments: IT products and fabric products. Information technology (IT) related products include trading of hardware and software items. Fabric products include trading of grey fabric, shirtings and suitings. The company was incorporated in the year 1983.
