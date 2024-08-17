Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹1.59
Prev. Close₹1.67
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹1.59
Day's Low₹1.59
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
7.8
7.8
7.8
7.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.13
-0.07
0.5
0.53
Net Worth
7.67
7.73
8.3
8.33
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
2.11
22.41
51.99
yoy growth (%)
-90.54
-56.87
Raw materials
-2.1
-22.44
-51.91
As % of sales
99.14
100.1
99.85
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.56
-0.01
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0.01
0
-0.05
Working capital
-0.01
-0.51
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-90.54
-56.87
Op profit growth
-98.02
-995.43
EBIT growth
-86.37
4,793.54
Net profit growth
-88.57
719.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,473.15
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
846.4
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
741.6
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
195.1
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
69.67
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Suresh Sharma
Executive Director
Sachin Sharma
Director
Daljeet Singh Matharu
Director
Giriraj Prasad Sharma
Director
Rajen Navnitlal
Director
Hemant Kokatay
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by S S Forgings & Engineering Ltd
Summary
S S Forgings & Engineering Ltd manufactures automobile ancillaries and forgings. The Company has two segments: IT products and fabric products. Information technology (IT) related products include trading of hardware and software items. Fabric products include trading of grey fabric, shirtings and suitings. The company was incorporated in the year 1983.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.