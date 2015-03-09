iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

S S Forgings & Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.59
(-4.79%)
Mar 9, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR S S Forgings & Engineering Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

2.11

22.41

51.99

yoy growth (%)

-90.54

-56.87

Raw materials

-2.1

-22.44

-51.91

As % of sales

99.14

100.1

99.85

Employee costs

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.04

0

Other costs

-0.02

-0.46

-0.01

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.32

2.07

0.03

Operating profit

0

-0.49

0.05

OPM

-0.46

-2.22

0.1

Depreciation

-0.06

-0.06

-0.06

Interest expense

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.56

-0.01

Taxes

0.01

0

-0.05

Tax rate

-15.82

0.42

499.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.06

-0.56

-0.06

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.06

-0.56

-0.06

yoy growth (%)

-88.57

719.84

NPM

-3.06

-2.53

-0.13

S S Forgings & Engineering Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR S S Forgings & Engineering Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.