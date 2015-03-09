Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
2.11
22.41
51.99
yoy growth (%)
-90.54
-56.87
Raw materials
-2.1
-22.44
-51.91
As % of sales
99.14
100.1
99.85
Employee costs
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.04
0
Other costs
-0.02
-0.46
-0.01
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.32
2.07
0.03
Operating profit
0
-0.49
0.05
OPM
-0.46
-2.22
0.1
Depreciation
-0.06
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.56
-0.01
Taxes
0.01
0
-0.05
Tax rate
-15.82
0.42
499.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.06
-0.56
-0.06
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.06
-0.56
-0.06
yoy growth (%)
-88.57
719.84
NPM
-3.06
-2.53
-0.13
