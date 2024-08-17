iifl-logo-icon 1
Saamya Biotech India Ltd Company Summary

2.07
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2018|03:25:12 PM

Saamya Biotech India Ltd Summary

Saamya Bio-tech (India) Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 13, 2002. With the primary objective to carry on the business of manufacture, buy, import, export and generally deal in all types of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, drugs and intermediates. Presently, the Company is not undertaking any activity.The Company has proposes to set up manufacturing facility in Shapoorji Pallonji Biotech Park Pvt Ltd, at Kolthur village, Shameerpet Mandal, Rangareddy District, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture low volume high value active Bio-Pharmaceutical ingredients viz., Daunomycin (anti-cancer), Hyaluronic Acid - Pharma Grade (Ophthalmic medicine) and Cosmetic Grade.The Company has entered into technology transfer agreement with Biofin laboratories S.R.L Italy for Technology Know-How to manufacture Bio-Pharmaceutical ingredients.The Company has entered into sales and purchase agreement with M/s Finchimica, Italy on September 18, 2004, in terms of which M/s Finchimica, Italy would buy all the products manufactured by the company to the extent of 100%.The detailed engineering and for civil design (in accordance with the regulations of USFDA. and European drug standards) of the plant is being done by M/s. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Ltd., Mumbai (SPCL). The Company has already entered into an agreement with M/s. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Ltd.

