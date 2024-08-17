Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹1.97
Prev. Close₹2.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.03
Day's High₹2.07
Day's Low₹1.97
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.15
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
24.88
24.88
24.88
29.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.37
3.81
4.49
4.4
Net Worth
28.25
28.69
29.37
33.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
14.4
28.76
13.36
2.98
yoy growth (%)
-49.93
115.31
347.99
-87.06
Raw materials
-14.36
-28.38
-12.72
-2.8
As % of sales
99.75
98.65
95.23
94.04
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.93
-0.73
0.15
-0.4
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.99
-0.11
-0.07
Tax paid
0.49
0.05
-0.05
0
Working capital
-0.21
-0.38
0.54
-0.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-49.93
115.31
347.99
-87.06
Op profit growth
-154.58
-16.37
-189.58
46.14
EBIT growth
27.78
-531.52
-143.71
-203.62
Net profit growth
-35
-812.06
-123.83
-243.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Y Manivardhan Reddy
Whole Time Director & CFO
Y Sonia Reddy
Director
P Naveen Chander Reddy
Director
P Suresh Reddy
Additional Director
Santosh Jagannath Sawant
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Saamya Biotech India Ltd
Summary
Saamya Bio-tech (India) Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 13, 2002. With the primary objective to carry on the business of manufacture, buy, import, export and generally deal in all types of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, drugs and intermediates. Presently, the Company is not undertaking any activity.The Company has proposes to set up manufacturing facility in Shapoorji Pallonji Biotech Park Pvt Ltd, at Kolthur village, Shameerpet Mandal, Rangareddy District, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture low volume high value active Bio-Pharmaceutical ingredients viz., Daunomycin (anti-cancer), Hyaluronic Acid - Pharma Grade (Ophthalmic medicine) and Cosmetic Grade.The Company has entered into technology transfer agreement with Biofin laboratories S.R.L Italy for Technology Know-How to manufacture Bio-Pharmaceutical ingredients.The Company has entered into sales and purchase agreement with M/s Finchimica, Italy on September 18, 2004, in terms of which M/s Finchimica, Italy would buy all the products manufactured by the company to the extent of 100%.The detailed engineering and for civil design (in accordance with the regulations of USFDA. and European drug standards) of the plant is being done by M/s. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Ltd., Mumbai (SPCL). The Company has already entered into an agreement with M/s. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Ltd.
Read More
