Saamya Biotech India Ltd Share Price

2.07
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2018|03:25:12 PM

Saamya Biotech India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

1.97

Prev. Close

2.07

Turnover(Lac.)

2.03

Day's High

2.07

Day's Low

1.97

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.15

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Saamya Biotech India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Saamya Biotech (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Saamya Biotech (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:49 AM
Sep-2017Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 25.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 25.61%

Non-Promoter- 74.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 74.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Saamya Biotech India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

24.88

24.88

24.88

29.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.37

3.81

4.49

4.4

Net Worth

28.25

28.69

29.37

33.66

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

14.4

28.76

13.36

2.98

yoy growth (%)

-49.93

115.31

347.99

-87.06

Raw materials

-14.36

-28.38

-12.72

-2.8

As % of sales

99.75

98.65

95.23

94.04

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.93

-0.73

0.15

-0.4

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.99

-0.11

-0.07

Tax paid

0.49

0.05

-0.05

0

Working capital

-0.21

-0.38

0.54

-0.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-49.93

115.31

347.99

-87.06

Op profit growth

-154.58

-16.37

-189.58

46.14

EBIT growth

27.78

-531.52

-143.71

-203.62

Net profit growth

-35

-812.06

-123.83

-243.51

No Record Found

Saamya Biotech India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Saamya Biotech India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Y Manivardhan Reddy

Whole Time Director & CFO

Y Sonia Reddy

Director

P Naveen Chander Reddy

Director

P Suresh Reddy

Additional Director

Santosh Jagannath Sawant

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saamya Biotech India Ltd

Summary

Saamya Bio-tech (India) Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on August 13, 2002. With the primary objective to carry on the business of manufacture, buy, import, export and generally deal in all types of chemicals, pharmaceuticals, drugs and intermediates. Presently, the Company is not undertaking any activity.The Company has proposes to set up manufacturing facility in Shapoorji Pallonji Biotech Park Pvt Ltd, at Kolthur village, Shameerpet Mandal, Rangareddy District, Andhra Pradesh to manufacture low volume high value active Bio-Pharmaceutical ingredients viz., Daunomycin (anti-cancer), Hyaluronic Acid - Pharma Grade (Ophthalmic medicine) and Cosmetic Grade.The Company has entered into technology transfer agreement with Biofin laboratories S.R.L Italy for Technology Know-How to manufacture Bio-Pharmaceutical ingredients.The Company has entered into sales and purchase agreement with M/s Finchimica, Italy on September 18, 2004, in terms of which M/s Finchimica, Italy would buy all the products manufactured by the company to the extent of 100%.The detailed engineering and for civil design (in accordance with the regulations of USFDA. and European drug standards) of the plant is being done by M/s. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Ltd., Mumbai (SPCL). The Company has already entered into an agreement with M/s. Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Ltd.
