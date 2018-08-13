iifl-logo-icon 1
Saamya Biotech India Ltd Balance Sheet

2.07
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2018

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

24.88

24.88

24.88

29.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.37

3.81

4.49

4.4

Net Worth

28.25

28.69

29.37

33.66

Minority Interest

Debt

3.24

3.63

4.43

0.35

Deferred Tax Liability Net

-0.02

0.03

0.27

0

Total Liabilities

31.47

32.35

34.07

34.01

Fixed Assets

27.79

28.91

30.05

30.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.5

0.05

0.24

0

Networking Capital

3.16

3.38

3.76

3.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

50.18

43.17

13.16

21.01

Debtor Days

1,271.72

547.72

359.5

2,571.24

Other Current Assets

0.82

0.82

1.34

1.39

Sundry Creditors

-46.8

-39.83

-10.03

-18.54

Creditor Days

1,186.06

505.34

273.99

2,268.96

Other Current Liabilities

-1.03

-0.77

-0.71

-0.58

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

31.48

32.36

34.07

34.01

