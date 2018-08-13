Saamya Biotech India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
24.88
24.88
24.88
29.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.37
3.81
4.49
4.4
Net Worth
28.25
28.69
29.37
33.66
Minority Interest
Debt
3.24
3.63
4.43
0.35
Deferred Tax Liability Net
-0.02
0.03
0.27
0
Total Liabilities
31.47
32.35
34.07
34.01
Fixed Assets
27.79
28.91
30.05
30.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.5
0.05
0.24
0
Networking Capital
3.16
3.38
3.76
3.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
50.18
43.17
13.16
21.01
Debtor Days
1,271.72
547.72
359.5
2,571.24
Other Current Assets
0.82
0.82
1.34
1.39
Sundry Creditors
-46.8
-39.83
-10.03
-18.54
Creditor Days
1,186.06
505.34
273.99
2,268.96
Other Current Liabilities
-1.03
-0.77
-0.71
-0.58
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
31.48
32.36
34.07
34.01
No Record Found
