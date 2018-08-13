Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
14.4
28.76
13.36
2.98
yoy growth (%)
-49.93
115.31
347.99
-87.06
Raw materials
-14.36
-28.38
-12.72
-2.8
As % of sales
99.75
98.65
95.23
94.04
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.09
-0.08
-0.11
As % of sales
0.69
0.34
0.66
4
Other costs
-0.06
-0.05
-0.26
-0.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.45
0.17
1.97
12.56
Operating profit
-0.12
0.23
0.28
-0.31
OPM
-0.89
0.82
2.12
-10.61
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.99
-0.11
-0.07
Interest expense
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.11
0.02
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.93
-0.73
0.15
-0.4
Taxes
0.49
0.05
-0.05
0
Tax rate
-52.96
-7.36
-37.49
-1.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.44
-0.67
0.09
-0.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.44
-0.67
0.09
-0.39
yoy growth (%)
-35
-812.06
-123.83
-243.51
NPM
-3.06
-2.35
0.71
-13.4
