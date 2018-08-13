iifl-logo-icon 1
Saamya Biotech India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.07
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2018|03:25:12 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

14.4

28.76

13.36

2.98

yoy growth (%)

-49.93

115.31

347.99

-87.06

Raw materials

-14.36

-28.38

-12.72

-2.8

As % of sales

99.75

98.65

95.23

94.04

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.09

-0.08

-0.11

As % of sales

0.69

0.34

0.66

4

Other costs

-0.06

-0.05

-0.26

-0.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.45

0.17

1.97

12.56

Operating profit

-0.12

0.23

0.28

-0.31

OPM

-0.89

0.82

2.12

-10.61

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.99

-0.11

-0.07

Interest expense

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.11

0.02

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.93

-0.73

0.15

-0.4

Taxes

0.49

0.05

-0.05

0

Tax rate

-52.96

-7.36

-37.49

-1.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.44

-0.67

0.09

-0.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.44

-0.67

0.09

-0.39

yoy growth (%)

-35

-812.06

-123.83

-243.51

NPM

-3.06

-2.35

0.71

-13.4

