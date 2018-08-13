iifl-logo-icon 1
Saamya Biotech India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.07
(0.00%)
Aug 13, 2018|03:25:12 PM

Saamya Biotech India Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-0.93

-0.73

0.15

-0.4

Depreciation

-0.91

-0.99

-0.11

-0.07

Tax paid

0.49

0.05

-0.05

0

Working capital

-0.21

-0.38

0.54

-0.12

Other operating items

Operating

-1.56

-2.05

0.51

-0.59

Capital expenditure

-0.19

-0.24

10.53

-0.07

Free cash flow

-1.76

-2.29

11.04

-0.67

Equity raised

7.62

8.97

13.17

17.87

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.87

7.82

4.48

0.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

12.72

14.5

28.7

17.61

