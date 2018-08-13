Saamya Biotech India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-0.93
-0.73
0.15
-0.4
Depreciation
-0.91
-0.99
-0.11
-0.07
Tax paid
0.49
0.05
-0.05
0
Working capital
-0.21
-0.38
0.54
-0.12
Other operating items
Operating
-1.56
-2.05
0.51
-0.59
Capital expenditure
-0.19
-0.24
10.53
-0.07
Free cash flow
-1.76
-2.29
11.04
-0.67
Equity raised
7.62
8.97
13.17
17.87
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.87
7.82
4.48
0.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
12.72
14.5
28.7
17.61
