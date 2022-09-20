Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,393
|54.44
|5,62,257.19
|2,493
|2.22
|15,000
|209.19
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,417.9
|75.3
|2,33,123.56
|885.41
|1.12
|5,447.64
|42.7
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
458.15
|61.25
|1,54,942.52
|678.06
|0.22
|4,052.53
|48.96
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
5,839.25
|65.45
|1,40,649.02
|557.1
|1.28
|4,218.9
|161.35
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,277.25
|96.18
|1,30,663.69
|248.49
|1.57
|2,159.97
|81.77
