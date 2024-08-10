To the Members ol

SAGAR DIAMONDS LIMITED

Report on the audit ol the Financial Statements

Opinion

Wo have audited the accompanying financial statements of SAGAR DIAMONDS LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, Including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘financial statements).

in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and loss and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 26 & 27 of the Statement which describes the Managements evaluation of business operations halted due to restrictions imposed by regulators and impact on the performance of the Company, and further evaluation of past COVID-19 impact on the future performance of the Company. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, In our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated In our report.

key Audit Mutter Auditors Response i Payables Veaiend payable rarry risk m grttrral which •nc*ude proceeds from past trade receivables and advance given, to pay outstanding balances Due to these factors we have identified testing of recoverability of past receivables, advances and trade payable as key audit matter. Ouf audit procure for these ar?a? incMed We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested operating effectiveness of controls. • Analyzed aging at yearend In respect of material balances, inspected relevant documents and correspondence wrth parties, wherever available. We draw attention to note 26 & 27 of the Statement.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis. Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. We are required to communicate the matters to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 The auditors responsibilities relating to other information.

When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

Responsibility of Management and Board of Director for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternativp^Ffd’itoso.

Ihove of Oiifilois AM’ also irvponsihlr for overseeing the companys financial reporting process,

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives aie to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to Issue an auditors report that Includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance Is a high level of assurance, but Is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, Individually or In the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and the Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to cpmmnnk^te with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our indepItKlened^dfai where applicable, related safeguards.

horn thr maltrts t ommunlt alrd with those charged with governance, we determine those matter* that w*ro of nvM significance In the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the :my audit matter* We describe these matters In our auditors report unless law or regulation preclude? public disclosure about the matter or when, In extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated In our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1 As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act and rules thereunder, as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 154 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy and the operating effectiveness of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of sub-section (16) of Section 197 of the Act, as amended, we report that to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would have impact on its financial position.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, If any, on long-term contracts Including derivative contracts.

iii. The company is not required to tmfts^fTgny amount to investor Education & Protection Fund.

n (4) The mrtiugininit (ms Hint, In Hi* lift I of ::? and h*.:t*.f, rio funds

(whtih Alt m?U*4<?l HI It im Individually or 111 aggregate) have been advanced Of loaned of tnxi vii’H (niliri Horn ItitiinwirH hinds or ihare premium or eny other sources or kind of funds) l>V thr ?citt(,*ity 111 III In any olliii perion(t) of enllty(les), Including foreign er?IW*S I,inii inii iiuii*>i") l will) (In understanding, whether recorded In writing or otherwise, that the liilnmnloiy shell, whether, directly or Imllinelly, lend or Invest In other persons or entitles id* nliliiil in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of llio Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") 01 piovtdc any guarantee, xm oilty 01 tin* Ilka on behalf of tha Ultimata Beneficiaries;

(h) The management lias represented, lh.it, to tha bait of Its knowledge and belief, no fundi Iwliii It am iiiateil.il either Individually or I11 aggregate) have been received by the Company from any parson(i) or entlty(lai), Including foreign entitles ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded In writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or Indirectly, lend or Invest In other persons or entitles Identified In any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (1) and (II) of Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided In (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

Place: Kolkata Date: August 10, 2024

"Annexure A"

Anncxurc referred to In paragraph under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory

requirements" of our report of even date.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books

of accounts and the records examined by us In the normal course of audit, we state that:

(i) In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company does not have Intangible assets during the year and hence, reporting under Clause 3(i)(a)(B) Is not applicable.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment, so as to cover all the assets every year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, Property, Plant and Equipment due for verification during the year were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts, registered sale deed/ transfer deed/ conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management and in our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on such verification.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of current assets.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms and limited liability partnerships or any other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

1o ihr N>M of out knowledge Iful ax explained, the Central Government hax not specified thp matetroance of <oM lecordx under clause 148(1) of thp Cornpanlei Act, 2013, for thp Operations of the ompany

(vk) In mpn t of statutory dues:

(a) In out opinion, the Company Is generally tegular In depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Scivices Tax, provident fund, employees state Insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty ot customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues, as applicable, to the appropriate authorities.

(b) Thete were no undisputed amounts payable In respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The Company is regular in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to lenders.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xn) In out opinion, the Company l< not a Nldhl company. Accordingly, reporting under elauw 1(xii) of the Ordei is not appllt ahlo to the Company.

(vm) In our opinion, the Company Is In compliance with Section 17/ and 5ectlon 188 of the Act with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed In the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate Internal audit system commensurate with the sire and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the Internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors, and hence, provisions of section 192 of Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016). Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of the balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(mx) (a) In our opinion and according to the Information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing project, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

Place: Kolkata Date: August 10, 2024

"Annexure 8"

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clauso (I) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SAGAR DIAMONDS LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Place: Kolkata

Date: August 10,2024