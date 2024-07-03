iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Diamonds Ltd Share Price

15.78
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.78
  • Day's High15.78
  • 52 Wk High68.5
  • Prev. Close16.61
  • Day's Low15.78
  • 52 Wk Low 15.78
  • Turnover (lac)0.94
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value26.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.95
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sagar Diamonds Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sagar Diamonds Ltd Corporate Action

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Oct, 2024

arrow

Sagar Diamonds Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sagar Diamonds Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:33 PM
Sep-2024Sep-2023Jun-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.25%

Non-Promoter- 26.74%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sagar Diamonds Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.64

12.64

12.64

12.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.08

97.44

77.37

48.29

Net Worth

33.72

110.08

90.01

60.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,835.18

1,970.49

1,731.55

92.61

yoy growth (%)

43.88

13.79

1,769.67

826.22

Raw materials

-2,789.37

-1,948.36

-1,731.77

-89.69

As % of sales

98.38

98.87

100.01

96.84

Employee costs

-1.79

-0.75

-0.96

-0.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.03

9.2

7.46

2.57

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.18

-0.11

-0.05

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.73

-1.68

-0.23

Working capital

23.12

-1.31

16.23

21.83

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

43.88

13.79

1,769.67

826.22

Op profit growth

21.35

25.67

385.79

219.54

EBIT growth

23.21

25.14

143.04

529.31

Net profit growth

18.67

29.12

146.68

588.85

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sagar Diamonds Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Titan Company Ltd

TITAN

3,449.2

92.773,06,215.27050.3212,268168.64

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd

KALYANKJIL

778.55

137.3180,302.4120.260.155,226.7942.13

P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd

PNGJL

690.9

52.749,376.0932.3902,001.53104.71

Senco Gold Ltd

SENCO

1,133.9

42.479,275.5816.830.171,458.68177.02

PC Jeweller Ltd

PCJEWELLER

15.31

08,268.74178.970504.976.76

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sagar Diamonds Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vaibhav Dipak Shah

Independent Director

Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sagar Diamonds Ltd

Summary

Sagar Diamonds Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Sagar Diamonds Private Limited on July 15, 2015 at Surat, Gujarat. Later on, Company name was changed to Sagar Diamonds Limited on July 04, 2017. Sagar Gems, a Proprietory concern was started by Mr. Vaibhav D. Shah. He worked in a local diamond shop where he learned the basics of diamond. Till then, Sagar Gems has established itself in the industry over the time. It deals in rough and polished diamonds, which are procured from, trusted and certified suppliers and provided to recognized buyers. It also carries out manufacturing by procuring rough diamonds, which are then processed by trained and qualified workers on job work basis. The manufacturing activity is carried out at factory unit located in Sachin (S.E.Z), Gujarat. The Company specialize in rings, earrings & necklaces, which are carefully handcrafted by skilled artisans.The Company presently engaged in manufacturing and exporting of rough and polished diamonds procured from the trusted and certified suppliers and in jewelry making. The Company involved in trading of diamond and processing by trained and qualified workers on job work basis. Its product includes rings, chain, mangalsutra, earrings and necklaces, which are carefully handcrafted by skilled artisans. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 33,81,000 Equity Shares on 26th September, 2017. In 2018, the Company purchased business of M/s Sagar Gems through the Busine
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sagar Diamonds Ltd share price today?

The Sagar Diamonds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.78 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Diamonds Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Diamonds Ltd is ₹19.95 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagar Diamonds Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Diamonds Ltd is 0 and 0.59 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagar Diamonds Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Diamonds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Diamonds Ltd is ₹15.78 and ₹68.5 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Sagar Diamonds Ltd?

Sagar Diamonds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.12%, 3 Years at -30.45%, 1 Year at -71.77%, 6 Month at -39.49%, 3 Month at -33.47% and 1 Month at -9.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagar Diamonds Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagar Diamonds Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.74 %

