SectorDiamond, Gems and Jewellery
Open₹15.78
Prev. Close₹16.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.94
Day's High₹15.78
Day's Low₹15.78
52 Week's High₹68.5
52 Week's Low₹15.78
Book Value₹26.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.64
12.64
12.64
12.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.08
97.44
77.37
48.29
Net Worth
33.72
110.08
90.01
60.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,835.18
1,970.49
1,731.55
92.61
yoy growth (%)
43.88
13.79
1,769.67
826.22
Raw materials
-2,789.37
-1,948.36
-1,731.77
-89.69
As % of sales
98.38
98.87
100.01
96.84
Employee costs
-1.79
-0.75
-0.96
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.03
9.2
7.46
2.57
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.18
-0.11
-0.05
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.73
-1.68
-0.23
Working capital
23.12
-1.31
16.23
21.83
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
43.88
13.79
1,769.67
826.22
Op profit growth
21.35
25.67
385.79
219.54
EBIT growth
23.21
25.14
143.04
529.31
Net profit growth
18.67
29.12
146.68
588.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Titan Company Ltd
TITAN
3,449.2
|92.77
|3,06,215.2
|705
|0.32
|12,268
|168.64
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
KALYANKJIL
778.55
|137.31
|80,302.4
|120.26
|0.15
|5,226.79
|42.13
P N Gadgil Jewellers Ltd
PNGJL
690.9
|52.74
|9,376.09
|32.39
|0
|2,001.53
|104.71
Senco Gold Ltd
SENCO
1,133.9
|42.47
|9,275.58
|16.83
|0.17
|1,458.68
|177.02
PC Jeweller Ltd
PCJEWELLER
15.31
|0
|8,268.74
|178.97
|0
|504.97
|6.76
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vaibhav Dipak Shah
Independent Director
Shrikrishna Baburam Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sagar Diamonds Ltd
Summary
Sagar Diamonds Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Sagar Diamonds Private Limited on July 15, 2015 at Surat, Gujarat. Later on, Company name was changed to Sagar Diamonds Limited on July 04, 2017. Sagar Gems, a Proprietory concern was started by Mr. Vaibhav D. Shah. He worked in a local diamond shop where he learned the basics of diamond. Till then, Sagar Gems has established itself in the industry over the time. It deals in rough and polished diamonds, which are procured from, trusted and certified suppliers and provided to recognized buyers. It also carries out manufacturing by procuring rough diamonds, which are then processed by trained and qualified workers on job work basis. The manufacturing activity is carried out at factory unit located in Sachin (S.E.Z), Gujarat. The Company specialize in rings, earrings & necklaces, which are carefully handcrafted by skilled artisans.The Company presently engaged in manufacturing and exporting of rough and polished diamonds procured from the trusted and certified suppliers and in jewelry making. The Company involved in trading of diamond and processing by trained and qualified workers on job work basis. Its product includes rings, chain, mangalsutra, earrings and necklaces, which are carefully handcrafted by skilled artisans. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 33,81,000 Equity Shares on 26th September, 2017. In 2018, the Company purchased business of M/s Sagar Gems through the Busine
The Sagar Diamonds Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.78 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Diamonds Ltd is ₹19.95 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Diamonds Ltd is 0 and 0.59 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Diamonds Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Diamonds Ltd is ₹15.78 and ₹68.5 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Sagar Diamonds Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.12%, 3 Years at -30.45%, 1 Year at -71.77%, 6 Month at -39.49%, 3 Month at -33.47% and 1 Month at -9.73%.
