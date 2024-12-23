iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Diamonds Ltd Balance Sheet

15.78
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.64

12.64

12.64

12.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

21.08

97.44

77.37

48.29

Net Worth

33.72

110.08

90.01

60.93

Minority Interest

Debt

0.43

0.75

2.39

5.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.14

0.14

0

0.28

Total Liabilities

34.29

110.97

92.4

66.27

Fixed Assets

15.48

15.33

7.7

5.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

0

Networking Capital

0.74

78.54

71.48

52.88

Inventories

0

315.25

681.55

304.86

Inventory Days

39.24

Sundry Debtors

0

10,623.19

7,578.1

3,786.43

Debtor Days

487.46

Other Current Assets

2.06

2,868.39

36.73

1,345.03

Sundry Creditors

-1.02

-5,251.23

-2,133.34

-1,113.45

Creditor Days

143.34

Other Current Liabilities

-0.3

-8,477.05

-6,091.55

-4,269.98

Cash

18.08

17.08

13.21

7.49

Total Assets

34.3

110.96

92.42

66.27

