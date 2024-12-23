Sagar Diamonds Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.64
12.64
12.64
12.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
21.08
97.44
77.37
48.29
Net Worth
33.72
110.08
90.01
60.93
Minority Interest
Debt
0.43
0.75
2.39
5.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.14
0.14
0
0.28
Total Liabilities
34.29
110.97
92.4
66.27
Fixed Assets
15.48
15.33
7.7
5.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0
Networking Capital
0.74
78.54
71.48
52.88
Inventories
0
315.25
681.55
304.86
Inventory Days
39.24
Sundry Debtors
0
10,623.19
7,578.1
3,786.43
Debtor Days
487.46
Other Current Assets
2.06
2,868.39
36.73
1,345.03
Sundry Creditors
-1.02
-5,251.23
-2,133.34
-1,113.45
Creditor Days
143.34
Other Current Liabilities
-0.3
-8,477.05
-6,091.55
-4,269.98
Cash
18.08
17.08
13.21
7.49
Total Assets
34.3
110.96
92.42
66.27
