Sagar Diamonds Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.78
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagar Diamonds Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

2,835.18

1,970.49

1,731.55

92.61

yoy growth (%)

43.88

13.79

1,769.67

826.22

Raw materials

-2,789.37

-1,948.36

-1,731.77

-89.69

As % of sales

98.38

98.87

100.01

96.84

Employee costs

-1.79

-0.75

-0.96

-0.15

As % of sales

0.06

0.03

0.05

0.16

Other costs

-32.16

-11.6

8.94

-1.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

1.13

0.58

0.51

1.25

Operating profit

11.85

9.76

7.77

1.59

OPM

0.41

0.49

0.44

1.72

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.18

-0.11

-0.05

Interest expense

-0.76

-0.38

-0.18

-0.57

Other income

0.2

0

0

1.6

Profit before tax

11.03

9.2

7.46

2.57

Taxes

-2.17

-1.73

-1.68

-0.23

Tax rate

-19.74

-18.87

-22.59

-9.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.85

7.46

5.78

2.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.85

7.46

5.78

2.34

yoy growth (%)

18.67

29.12

146.68

588.85

NPM

0.31

0.37

0.33

2.53

