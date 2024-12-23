Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,835.18
1,970.49
1,731.55
92.61
yoy growth (%)
43.88
13.79
1,769.67
826.22
Raw materials
-2,789.37
-1,948.36
-1,731.77
-89.69
As % of sales
98.38
98.87
100.01
96.84
Employee costs
-1.79
-0.75
-0.96
-0.15
As % of sales
0.06
0.03
0.05
0.16
Other costs
-32.16
-11.6
8.94
-1.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.13
0.58
0.51
1.25
Operating profit
11.85
9.76
7.77
1.59
OPM
0.41
0.49
0.44
1.72
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.18
-0.11
-0.05
Interest expense
-0.76
-0.38
-0.18
-0.57
Other income
0.2
0
0
1.6
Profit before tax
11.03
9.2
7.46
2.57
Taxes
-2.17
-1.73
-1.68
-0.23
Tax rate
-19.74
-18.87
-22.59
-9.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.85
7.46
5.78
2.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.85
7.46
5.78
2.34
yoy growth (%)
18.67
29.12
146.68
588.85
NPM
0.31
0.37
0.33
2.53
