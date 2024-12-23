iifl-logo-icon 1
Sagar Diamonds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.78
(-5.00%)
Dec 23, 2024

Sagar Diamonds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.03

9.2

7.46

2.57

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.18

-0.11

-0.05

Tax paid

-2.17

-1.73

-1.68

-0.23

Working capital

23.12

-1.31

16.23

21.83

Other operating items

Operating

31.72

5.96

21.89

24.11

Capital expenditure

1.74

1.25

1.22

1.51

Free cash flow

33.46

7.21

23.11

25.62

Equity raised

78.86

63.93

52.37

36.81

Investing

-0.01

0.01

0

0

Financing

7.52

1.1

3.45

0.48

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

119.84

72.26

78.94

62.92

