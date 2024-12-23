Sagar Diamonds Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.03
9.2
7.46
2.57
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.18
-0.11
-0.05
Tax paid
-2.17
-1.73
-1.68
-0.23
Working capital
23.12
-1.31
16.23
21.83
Other operating items
Operating
31.72
5.96
21.89
24.11
Capital expenditure
1.74
1.25
1.22
1.51
Free cash flow
33.46
7.21
23.11
25.62
Equity raised
78.86
63.93
52.37
36.81
Investing
-0.01
0.01
0
0
Financing
7.52
1.1
3.45
0.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
119.84
72.26
78.94
62.92
No Record Found
