Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 09th annual Report of the company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULT AND PERFORMANCE: (Rs. in Lakhs except EPS)

Particulars 31/03/2024 31/03/2023 Revenue from Operation 00 5,47,498.88 Other income 1,07,55 12,307.71 Profit Before Interest & Depreciation & Tax (EBITDA) (7467.24) 2,945.86 (-)Finance Cost 4.31 230.73 (-) Depreciation 0.00 111.21 Net Profit before tax & Exceptional items (7471.55) 2,603.92 (+)Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 Net Profit Before tax (7471.55) 2,603.92 (-) Tax Expense 164.19 597.34 Net Profit for the year after tax (7635.74) 2,006.58 Earnings per share (Basic & Diluted) (In Rs.) (60.369) 15.87

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Your Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of diamond and Jewellery and operates in different geographical areas i.e. domestic sales and export sales.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

There are no material changes or commitments affecting the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year and the date of this Report.

DIVIDEND & RESERVES

In view of the planned business growth, the directors are unable to recommend dividend for the year under review, nor do they propose to carry any amount to reserves.

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICY

There is no change in accounting policy during the year.

DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/JOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Your Company has neither a Subsidiary Company nor a Joint Venture or Associate Company during the year

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

During the year the Company has not accepted any deposit under Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

BORROWINGS

During the year, the Company has not obtained any cash credit facilities.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Paid-up Equity Share Capital as on 31st March, 2024 Rs. 1264.378 lakhs divided into 1,26,43,780 equity shares of Rs. 10 each. During the year under review the Company has not issued any shares with or without differential voting rights.

CHANGE IN REGISTERED OFFICE OR NATURE OF BUSINESS

There was no change in the Registered Office or nature of business of the Company during the year under review.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIALS ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURT TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANY’S OPERATION IN FUTURE

There are no significant materials orders passed by the Regulators/ Courts/ Tribunals which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investments covered under Section 186 of Companies Act, 2013 forms the part of the Notes to the financial statements provided in this Annual Report.

DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSON DIRECTORS:

Your Board comprises of 5 Directors including 3 Independent Directors. Independent Directors provide their declarations both at the time of appointment and annually confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. During the Financial Year 2023-2024 your Board met 7 (Seven) times.

Name of KMP Designation Date of Appointment in current Designation Mr. Vaibhav Dipak Shah Managing Director and CFO 15/07/2015 Mr. Samir Pandharinath Gaonkar Director 10/01/2023 Ms. Tanuja Durvesh Parab Director 25/05/2023 Ms. Monica Mahesh Soni Director 25/05/2023 Ms. Fatima Fakruddin Shaikh Director 25/05/2023

MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the year, 7 (Seven) Board Meetings were held. The intervening gap between the Meetings did not exceed the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details of which are as follow:

Sr. NO. Date of Meeting Board Strength as on date of Board Meeting Directors Present as on date of Board Meeting 1. 25/05/2023 5 5 2. 08/07/2023 5 5 3. 16/08/2023 5 5 4. 03/09/2023 5 5 5. 08/09/2023 5 5 6. 24/12/2023 5 5 7. 28/02/2024 5 5

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The following employees were designated as whole-time key managerial personnel by Board of Directors during the year 2023-2024, pursuant to section 203 of Companies Act 2013 and rules made thereon:

1. Mr. Vaibhav Dipak Shah - Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer from 01.01.2024 2. Mr. Nilesh Bhupendra Karmavat- Chief Financial Officer upto 31.12.2023

STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SECTION 149 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

The Company has received necessary declaration from all Independent Directors under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, confirming that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 and 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Board is of the opinion that the Independent Directors of the Company hold the highest standards of integrity and possess requisite expertise, proficiency and experience required to fulfil their duties as Independent Directors.

DIRECTOR’S RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to requirements under section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board, to the best of its knowledge and belief, confirms that:

The applicable accounting standards have been followed in preparation of annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and proper explanations have been furnished relating to material departures;

Accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and prudent judgments and estimates have been made so as to give a true and fair view of state of affairs of the Company at end of financial year and of profit and loss of the Company for the year under review;

Proper and sufficient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Act for safeguarding assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

The annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 have been prepared on a going concern basis;

Internal financial controls are in place and that such financial controls are operating effectively;

Adequate systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws are in place and are operating effectively.

Based on the framework of internal financial controls and compliance systems established and maintained by the Company, work performed by the internal, statutory and secretarial auditors and external consultant(s) and the reviews made by the Management and the relevant Board Committees including the Audit Committee, the Board is of the opinion that the Company’s internal financial controls were adequate and operationally effective during FY 2023-2024.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the view of non-executive director.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

In the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the board, its committees, and individual directors was also discussed.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

BOARD COMMITTES

During the period under review, the Board of Directors has following committees:

1. The Audit Committee

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Audit Committee met 4 (Four) times on 25/05/2023, 03/09/2023 and 24/12/2023 and 28/02/2024. The necessary quorum was present for all the meetings.

Audit Committee has been reconstituted accordingly when required due to resignation of directors.

All the recommendations of the Audit Committee have been accepted by the Board of Directors. The Chairman of the Audit Committee was present at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. The Minutes of all above stated meeting of the Audit Committee were noted at the Board Meeting.

Terms of reference and role of audit committee includes the matters specified under the companies act, 2013. Broad terms of reference includes; oversight of financial reporting process, review financial results and related information, approval to related party transactions, review internal financial controls, risk management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, audit process, relevant compliances, appointment and payments to auditors.

2. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Company is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

During the Financial year 2023-24, 2 (Two) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on 25/05/2023 and 03/09/2023.

The details of composition of the Committee and their attendance at the meetings during year are

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings Attended Ms. Monica Mahesh Soni Chairman Independent Director 2/2 Ms. Tanuja Durvesh Parab Member Independent Director 2/2 Ms. Fatima Fakruddinshaikh Member Independent Director 2/2

Nomination and Remuneration has been reconstituted accordingly when required due to resignation of directors.

The Chairman of the NRC was present at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2023. The Minutes of Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting were noted at the Board Meeting.

The terms of reference as laid by the board broadly include to recommend to the Board a remuneration policy relating to directors, key managerial personnel and other employees, formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications ,positive attributes and independence of a director, formulation of criteria for evaluation of independent Directors and the Board, devising a policy on Board diversity ,identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down and recommend to the board their appointment and removal.

(c) The Stakeholders Relationship Committee

The Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The broad terms of reference of the Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee are as under:

1. Consider and resolve the grievances of share holders of the Company including redressal of investor complaints such as transfer or credit of securities, non-receipt of dividend / notice / annual reports, etc. and all other shareholder related matters.

2. Consider and approve issue of share certificates (including issue of renewed or duplicate share certificates), transfer and transmission of securities, etc.

During the Financial Year 2023-2024, 2 (Two) meeting of the Stakeholders’ Relationship

Committee were held on 25/05/2023 and 03/09/2023.

The details of composition of the Committee and their attendance at the meetings during year are

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings Attended Ms. Monica Mahesh Soni Chairman Independent Director 2/2 Ms. Tanuja Durvesh Parab Member Independent Director 2/2 Ms. Fatima Fakruddinshaikh Member Independent Director 2/2

Stakeholders’ Relationship Committee has been reconstituted accordingly when required due to resignation of directors.

During the year, the Company has not received any complaints from the Shareholders of the Company. There were no outstanding complaints as on 31st March, 2024.

(d)Corporate Social Responsibility Committee:

The Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Company is constituted in accordance with the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The terms of reference of the Committee, inter-alia, includes to formulate and recommend to the Board, a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy, which shall indicate the activities to be undertaken by the Company as specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act, 2013; to recommend the amount of expenditure to be incurred on CSR activities and to monitor the implementation of the projects, programs and activities undertaken by the Company there under from time to time.

During the Financial Year 2023-24, 2 (Two) meeting of the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee were held on 25/05/2022 and 03/09/2022.

The details of composition of the Committee and their attendance at the meetings during year are

Name Designation Category No. of Meetings Attended Ms. Monica Mahesh Soni Chairman Independent Director 2/2 Ms. Tanuja Durvesh Parab Member Independent Director 2/2 Ms. Fatima Fakruddinshaikh Member Independent Director 2/2

Corporate Social Responsibility Committee has been reconstituted accordingly when required due to resignation of directors.

(e)Independent Directors Meeting

During the year under review, a separate meeting of the Independent Directors of the Company was held on 25/05/2023, without the presence of Non-Independent Directors and members of the Management. The Independent Directors reviewed the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, performance of Chairperson of the Company and assessed the quality, quantity and timelines of flow of information between the Company Management and the Board in terms of Schedule IV of the Act. All the Independent Directors of the Company were present in the meeting.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required pursuant to Section 197 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company, will be provided upon request. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the reports and accounts are being sent to the members and others entitled thereto, excluding the information on employees’ particulars which is available for inspection by the members at the Registered office of the company during business hours on working days of the company up to the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting. If any member is interested in inspecting the same, such member may write to the company in advance.

CEO AND CFO CERTIFICATION

In accordance with the provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company has submitted a certificate for the year ended 31st March, 2024 to the Board of Director and attached as ANNEXURE-III

AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed M/s. Manish K Ramawati And Company & Co., Chartered Accountants for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years approval of members be taken at the said Annual General Meeting.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointment Ms. Manjula Poddar, a Company Secretary in Practice, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure - I.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provision of section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 the Company has appointed M/s. N R Panchal & Co., to undertake the Internal Audit of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-2024. There stood no adverse finding & reporting by the Internal Auditor in the Internal Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

AUDITORS’ REPORT AND SECRETARIAL AUDITORS’ REPORT

The Auditor Report and secretarial auditors’ report does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks. Reports of the auditors are given as an annexure which forms part of this report.

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The company has policy for Internal Financial Control System, commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. Detailed procedural manuals are in place to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded, protected against loss and all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly. The scope and authority of the Internal Audit function is defined in the internal financial control policy. The Internal Auditor monitors and evaluates the efficiency and adequacy of Internal Financial control system in the company, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the internal auditor reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board, the internal audit report on quarterly basis and same are reviewed by the committee. The observation and comments of the Audit Committee are placed before the board.

The details in respect of internal financial control and their adequacy are included in the management discussion & analysis, which forms part of this report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per regulation 15 (2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation And Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, the compliance with the corporate governance provisions as specified in regulations 17, [17A,] 18, 19, 20, 21,22, 23, 24, [24A,] 25, 26, 27 and clauses (b) to (i) [and (t)] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and para C , D and E of Schedule V shall not apply, in respect of (a) The listed entity having paid up equity share capital not exceeding rupees ten crores and net worth not exceeding rupees twenty five crores, as on the last day of the previous financial year (b) The listed entity which has listed its specified securities on the SME Exchange.

The company falls within the ambit of aforesaid exemption (b), hence the compliance with the reporting of corporate governance is not applicable to the company. Therefore, Corporate Governance Report and Auditors Certificate on Corporate Governance is not provided.

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI (Listing obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (LODR) Regulations, 2015, Management Discussion and Analysis Report forms an integral part of this Annual Report.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

Pursuant to Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization are required to furnish Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR). However, as the Company does not fall under the list of top 1000 companies’ basis market capitalization, the requirement of furnishing BRSR is not applicable upon the Company for the financial year 2023-2024.

POLICIES ADOPTED BY THE COMPANY:

1. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Your company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations. To maintain these standards, the Company encourages its employees who have concerns about suspected misconduct to come forward and express these concerns without fear of punishment and unfair treatment. The company has adopted a Whistle Blower policy to establish a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Codes of conduct or ethics policy. The said policy is available at www.sagardiamonds.com.

2. NOMINATION & REMUNERATION POLICY

In accordance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, the Board of Director of the Company on recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee have adopted the criteria for determination of qualification, positive attributes and independence of Directors, Remuneration of Senior Management Personnel(including Key Management Personnel) and Remuneration of Other Employees. The above mentioned criteria and Policies are available at www.sagardiamonds.com.

3. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company had not taken any initiatives on the activities of Corporate Social Responsibilities as the provision relating to the same are not applicable to the company.

In order to incorporate the amendments notified through the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable for 31.03.2024

4. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

Your Company actively stimulates entrepreneurship throughout the organization and encourages its people to identify and seize opportunities. The current economic environment, in combination with significant growth ambitions of it, carries an evolving set of risks. Sagar recognizes that these risks need to be managed to protect its customers, employees, shareholders and other stakeholders, to achieve its business objectives and enable sustainable growth. Risk and opportunity management is therefore a key element of the overall Sagar strategy. This section provides an overview of the key strategic risks, Sagar’s risk and control framework, and its approach to risk management.

5. DISCLOSURE ON POLICY AGAINST SEXUAL AND WORKPLACE HARASSMENT

The company has adopted the policy on redressal of Sexual and Workplace Harassment as per the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace [Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal] Act, 2013 [‘’Sexual Harassment Act’’]. The Company believes that it is the responsibility of the organization to provide an environment to its employee which is free of discrimination, intimidation and abuse and also to protect the integrity and dignity of its employees and also to avoid conflicts and disruptions in the work environment. Further there stood no cases filed during the year under review.

6. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS POLICY

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is also available on the Company’s website. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties. During the year under review, the Policy was amended in line with the changes in applicable laws.

OTHER DISCLOSURES a. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

In line with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations, your Company has formulated a Policy on Related Party Transactions which is also available on the Company’s website at www.sagardiamonds.com. The Policy intends to ensure that proper reporting, approval and disclosure processes are in place for all transactions between the Company and Related Parties. All Related Party transactions entered during the year were placed before the Audit Committee for review and approval. Prior omnibus approval is obtained for Related Party Transactions on annual basis for transactions which are of repetitive nature and / or entered in the ordinary course of business and are at arm’s length basis. All Related Party Transactions entered during the year were in ordinary course of the business and on arm’s length basis. The information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure - II in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of the Board’s report.

b. EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return of the Company in the prescribed form is available on the website of the Company https:// www.sagardiamonds.com/annual-return/

c. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, neither the Statutory Auditors nor the Secretarial Auditors have reported to the Board or Audit Committee, as required under Section 134(3)(ca) and 143(12) of the Companies Act,2013, any instances of frauds committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in this Report.

d. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

During the year under review, the Company has duly complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2), issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

e. DISCLOSURE UNDER SECTION 197(12) AND RULE 5(1) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION OF MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL) RULES, 2014

The requisite details containing the names and other particulars of employees in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is appended to the Board’s Report.

f. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

The particulars of every contract or arrangements entered into by the Company with related parties referred to in sub-section (1) of section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 including certain arm’s length transactions under third proviso thereto is disclosed in Form No. AOC -2, as annexed herewith.

g. INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE

No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code; hence the requirement to disclose the details of any application made, or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 is not applicable for the year under review

h. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT AND VALUATION

The requirement to disclose the details of any difference between the valuation done at the time of a one-time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from banks or financial institutions, along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable for this year.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO

Since the Company does not own any manufacturing facility, the requirements pertaining to disclosure of particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchanges earning and outgo, as prescribed under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors take the opportunity to thanks the Regulators, Organizations and Agencies for the continued help and co-operation extended by them. The Directors also gratefully acknowledge all stakeholders of the company viz. customers, members, vendors, banks and others business partners for the excellent support received from them during the year. The Directors place on record their sincere appreciation to all employees of the Company for their unstinted commitment and continued contribution of the company.

