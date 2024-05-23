To

The Members,

SAGAR SYSTECH LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Sagar Systech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity, and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act. 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Loss changes in equity, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in Directors report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Revenue from supply of services is recognised when control of the services being provided is transferred to the customer and when there are no longer any unfulfilled obligations. The performance obligations in the contracts are fulfilled at the time of performance, delivery, or upon formal customer acceptance depending on customer terms. Revenue is measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable, after deduction of any trade discounts, volume rebates and any taxes or duties collected on behalf of the government such as goods and services tax, etc. Accumulated experience is used to estimate the provision for discounts and rebates. Revenue is only recognised to the extent that it is highly probable a significant reversal will not occur. Rebates and discounts are material and have arrangements with varying terms which are based on annual contracts or shorter term arrangements. In addition, the value and timing of promotions for products varies from period to period, and the activity can span over a year end. Our audit procedures included: We tested the effectiveness of controls around the recognition of provisions. We used our subject matter experts to assess the value of material provisions in light of the nature of the exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. We challenged the assumptions and critical judgments made by management which impacted their estimate of the provisions required, considering judgments previously made by the authorities in the relevant jurisdictions or any relevant opinions given by the Companys advisors and assessing whether there was an indication of management bias. We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the Companys internal tax and legal team. We performed retrospective review of management judgments relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome. 2 The Company could periodically be subjected to challenges/scrutiny on range of matters relating to direct tax and indirect tax. Further, potential exposures may also arise from general legal proceedings, environmental issues, etc. in the normal course of business. Our audit procedures included: Assessment of contingent liabilities disclosure requires Management to make judgements and estimates in relation to the issues and exposures. Whether the liability is inherently uncertain, the amounts involved are potentially significant and the application of accounting standards to determine the amount, if any, to be provided as liability, is inherently subjective. We tested the effectiveness of controls around the recording and re-assessment of contingent liabilities. We used our subject matter experts to assess the value of material contingent liabilities in light of the nature of exposures, applicable regulations and related correspondence with the authorities. We discussed the status and potential exposures in respect of significant litigation and claims with the Groups internal legal team including their views on the likely outcome of each litigation and claim and the magnitude of potential exposure and sighted any relevant opinions given by the Groups advisors. We assessed the adequacy of disclosures made. We discussed the status in respect of significant provisions with the Groups internal tax and legal team. We performed retrospective review of management judgments relating to accounting estimate included in the financial statement of prior year and compared with the outcome.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

That Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

• We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

• From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

We did not audit the financial statements/ information of 0 branches included in the standalone financial statements of the Company whose financial statements/financial information reflect total assets of Rs. 0 as at 31st March 2024 and total revenue of Rs. 0 for the year ended on that date, as considered in the standalone financial statements. The financial statements/information of these branches have been audited by the branch auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branches, is based solely on the report of such branch auditors. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure - A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanation, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2021.

(e) on the basis of written representations received from the Directors, as on the date of balance sheet, and taken on record by the board of directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on the said date from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) the remuneration paid by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Companies Act 1956, and remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under the said section.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b. In our view, the Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d(i). The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

d(ii). The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

d(iii). Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e. There was no dividend declared or paid by the Company during the year, and therefore the clause as to whether the dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

f. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. The audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration, has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act, wherever applicable.

FOR SHAH, SHAH & SHAH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Mehul Shah Partner

FRN: 116457W

M. No.: 049361

Place: Mumbai

Date: 23/05/2024

UDIN: 24049361BKCZON2675

ANNEXURE "A:" REFERRED TO IN REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

IN CASE OF SAGAR SYSTECH LIMITED

(i) (a) (A) The Company did not have property, plant, and equipment in the year under consideration. Hence the clauses as to maintaining proper records showing full particulars of, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant, and equipment, and title deeds are not applicable.

(a) (B) The Company did not have any intangible assets acquired or otherwise created and recorded in its books of account during the year under consideration.

(b) The Company did not have property, plant, and equipment in the year under consideration. Hence the clauses as to the management verifying at reasonable intervals the Property, Plant and Equipments is not applicable.

(c) The Company did not have property, plant, and equipment in the year under consideration. Hence the clauses as to the management presenting records before us of the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company is not applicable.

(d) As per records presented before us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year and, therefore the clause as to the revaluation being based on the valuation by a Registered Valuer and to specify the amount of change, if change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets is not applicable.

(e) As informed to us and as per records presented before us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, and therefore the clause as to whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its financial statements in this regard is not applicable.

(ii) (a) Since the Company did not deal in goods and did not have any inventory, the clause as to verification of inventory by the management at reasonable intervals, and material discrepancies on physical verification of stocks as compared to the book records and whether the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate; and whether any discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed during the year is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets; and therefore the clause requiring reporting on matching of the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions being in agreement with the books of account of the Company is not applicable.

(iii) As per information and explanation given to us, during the year the Company has provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, but has not stood guarantor, or provided security to any other entity.

(a) (A) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates was Rs. 587,536;

(B) the aggregate amount during the year, and balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans or advances and guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates was RS. 1,204,329;

(b) in our opinion, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest;

(c) in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated, and the repayments or receipts are regular;

(d) there was no amount that is overdue for more than ninety days, and therefore the clause as to taking reasonable steps have been by the company for recovery of the principal and interest is not applicable;

(e) As explained to us, no loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties, and therefore clause as to aggregate amount of such dues renewed or extended or settled by fresh loans and the percentage of the aggregate to the total loans or advances in the nature of loans granted during the year is not applicable.

(f) the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, and therefore the clause as to specify the aggregate amount, percentage thereof to the total loans granted, aggregate amount of loans granted to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

(iv) in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security, in our opinion, the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act have been complied with.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from public within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 or any other provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under. As regards deemed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and Rules made thereunder. We have been informed by the management that there has been no order passed by the Company law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company with respect to compliance of the provisions of section 73 or any other provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

(vi) We have been informed by the management that, the Central Government has not prescribed the method of maintenance of cost records under section 148 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the industry to which the Company pertains.

(vii) (a) We have been informed by the management that, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, and there have been no material arrears of outstanding dues as at the last day of this financial year for more than six months from the date they became payable .

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues referred to in (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) As per information and explanation given to us, and records presented before us, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act 1961, and therefore the clause as to whether the previously unrecorded income has been properly recorded in the books of account during the year is not applicable.

(ix) (a) As informed to us by the management, and as per the records made available to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any dues to any lender.

(b) As per information and explanation given to us, the company is not declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) As informed to us by the management and as per the records made available to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained; and therefore the clause as to reporting on the amount of loan so diverted and the purpose for which it is used is not applicable.

(d) As per records of the Company, the funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) As explained to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) As per records presented to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

(x) (a) We have been informed by the management that no money was raised by way of Initial Public offer or Further Public offer( including Debt instrument) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year, and therefore the clause as to whether the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised is not applicable.

(xi) (a) As informed by the management, there has not been noticed or reported any fraud on or by the Company or its officers or employees during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

(c) The Company has informed us that it has not received any complaints from a whistleblower during the year.

(xii) Since the Company is not a Nidhi Company, the provisions of this clause are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our view, and as per the explanation given to us by the management, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 wherever applicable, and details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have reviewed the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit and have considered the observations while performing our audit function.

(xv) As per the explanation given to us by the management, and as per records maintained, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or any persons connected with him as prescribed by section 192 of the Companies Act 2013.

(xvi) (a) In our view, the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and therefore has the registration has not been obtained;

(b) In our opinion, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial of Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934;

(c) The Company is unregistered Core Investment Company (not requiring registration in terms of clause 6 of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions 2016 and the Company continues to fulfill the criteria for the same.

(d) As informed by the management, the Group has no CIC as part of the Group.

(xvii) The Company has incurred cash losses in the financial year, but did not incur cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. The amount of cash losses for the current financial year is Rs. 4,147,418, and that of preceding financial year was Rs. 0

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, and therefore the clause as to whether the auditor has taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors is not applicable.

(xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date

(xx) (a) In our opinion, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company, and therefore, the clause as to whether, in respect of other than ongoing projects, the company has transferred unspent amount to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act is not applicable;

(b) In our opinion, the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Company, and therefore, the clause as to whether any amount remaining unspent under subsection (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, has been transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act; is not applicable;

(xxi) The Company was not required to furnish consolidated financial statements as it did not have subsidiaries, and therefore, the clause as to whether there have been any qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements, if yes, indicate the details of the companies and the paragraph numbers of the CARO report containing the qualifications or adverse remarks is not applicable.

AS PER OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE FOR SHAH, SHAH & SHAH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Mehul Shah Partner

FRN: 116457W

M. No.: 049361

Place: Mumbai

Date: 23/05/2024

UDIN: 24049361BKCZON2675

ANNEXURE "B:" REFERRED TO IN REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

IN CASE OF SAGAR SYSTECH LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sagar Systech Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

AS PER OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE FOR SHAH, SHAH & SHAH CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Mehul Shah Partner FRN: 116457W M. No.: 049361

Place: Mumbai

Date: 23/05/2024

UDIN: 24049361BKCZON2675