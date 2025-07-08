iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sagar Systech Ltd Share Price Live

61.75
(0%)
Jun 16, 2022|01:09:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open61.75
  • Day's High61.75
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low61.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E131.38
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value234.37
  • EPS0.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.98
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sagar Systech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

61.75

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

61.75

Day's Low

61.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

234.37

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.98

P/E

131.38

EPS

0.47

Divi. Yield

0

Sagar Systech Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 Apr 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sagar Systech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sagar Systech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:47 PM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 70.78%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 70.78%

Non-Promoter- 29.21%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 29.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sagar Systech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.65

4.71

5.65

8.09

Net Worth

6.97

5.03

5.97

8.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

2.77

0.02

0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Sagar Systech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

927.4

39.025,76,312.933,940.440.615,486.39141.6

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

2,017.5

206.713,22,358.827.570.0564.6452.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

328.8

382.332,08,895.9897.140.15151.5339.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

138.2

27.751,80,606.751,681.870.586,723.940.3

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

13,878.9

119.561,54,458.2890.720.67138.021,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sagar Systech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Mukesh Babu

Managing Director

Meena Mukesh Babu

Independent Director

Vijay Vora

Independent Director

Mehul Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Tejal Chheda

Registered Office

New Sion Co-op Hsg Soc Ltd,

12 A/1 Sion (West),

Maharashtra - 400022

Tel: 91-22-24018218

Website: http://www.sagarsystech.com

Email: sagarsystech@gmail.com; info@sagarsystech.com

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Sagar Systech Company was originally formed with the name of M/s. Sagar Leasing Company Limited on 27th April 1984. The company subsequently obtained Non Banking Finance Company Certificate from Reser...
Read More

Reports by Sagar Systech Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sagar Systech Ltd share price today?

The Sagar Systech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹61.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sagar Systech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sagar Systech Ltd is ₹1.98 Cr. as of 16 Jun ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sagar Systech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sagar Systech Ltd is 131.38 and 0.26 as of 16 Jun ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sagar Systech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sagar Systech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sagar Systech Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Jun ‘22

What is the CAGR of Sagar Systech Ltd?

Sagar Systech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sagar Systech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sagar Systech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sagar Systech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.