Open₹61.75
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹61.75
Day's Low₹61.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹234.37
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.98
P/E131.38
EPS0.47
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.65
4.71
5.65
8.09
Net Worth
6.97
5.03
5.97
8.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
2.77
0.02
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
927.4
|39.02
|5,76,312.93
|3,940.44
|0.6
|15,486.39
|141.6
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
2,017.5
|206.71
|3,22,358.82
|7.57
|0.05
|64.64
|52.39
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
328.8
|382.33
|2,08,895.98
|97.14
|0.15
|151.53
|39.32
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
138.2
|27.75
|1,80,606.75
|1,681.87
|0.58
|6,723.9
|40.3
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
13,878.9
|119.56
|1,54,458.28
|90.72
|0.67
|138.02
|1,740.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Mukesh Babu
Managing Director
Meena Mukesh Babu
Independent Director
Vijay Vora
Independent Director
Mehul Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Tejal Chheda
New Sion Co-op Hsg Soc Ltd,
12 A/1 Sion (West),
Maharashtra - 400022
Tel: 91-22-24018218
Website: http://www.sagarsystech.com
Email: sagarsystech@gmail.com; info@sagarsystech.com
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Sagar Systech Company was originally formed with the name of M/s. Sagar Leasing Company Limited on 27th April 1984. The company subsequently obtained Non Banking Finance Company Certificate from Reser...
Read More
