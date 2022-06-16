Sagar Systech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.32
0.32
0.32
0.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.65
4.71
5.65
8.09
Net Worth
6.97
5.03
5.97
8.41
Minority Interest
Debt
1.34
0
0.12
0.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.7
0.43
0.59
0.88
Total Liabilities
9.01
5.46
6.68
9.59
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.34
5.04
6.65
9.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.63
0.4
-0.01
-8.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.05
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1
0.37
0
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.27
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.03
0.02
Total Assets
9.01
5.47
6.67
9.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.