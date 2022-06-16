iifl-logo
Sagar Systech Ltd Balance Sheet

61.75
(0%)
Jun 16, 2022|01:09:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.32

0.32

0.32

0.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.65

4.71

5.65

8.09

Net Worth

6.97

5.03

5.97

8.41

Minority Interest

Debt

1.34

0

0.12

0.3

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.7

0.43

0.59

0.88

Total Liabilities

9.01

5.46

6.68

9.59

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.34

5.04

6.65

9.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.63

0.4

-0.01

-8.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.05

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1

0.37

0

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.27

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.03

0.02

Total Assets

9.01

5.47

6.67

9.59

