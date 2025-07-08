iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sagar Systech Ltd Company Summary

61.75
(0%)
Jun 16, 2022|01:09:00 PM

Sagar Systech Ltd Summary

Sagar Systech Company was originally formed with the name of M/s. Sagar Leasing Company Limited on 27th April 1984. The company subsequently obtained Non Banking Finance Company Certificate from Reserves Bank of India and has commenced Investment activities as well as Leasing and Financing Activities.With the changing market scenario, the company decided to diversify its business activities by entering the development of Computer software and Web Designing and changed its main object as well as name from Sagar Leasing Company Limited to Sagar Systech Limited on 8th November, 2000.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.