Sagar Systech Ltd Summary

Sagar Systech Company was originally formed with the name of M/s. Sagar Leasing Company Limited on 27th April 1984. The company subsequently obtained Non Banking Finance Company Certificate from Reserves Bank of India and has commenced Investment activities as well as Leasing and Financing Activities.With the changing market scenario, the company decided to diversify its business activities by entering the development of Computer software and Web Designing and changed its main object as well as name from Sagar Leasing Company Limited to Sagar Systech Limited on 8th November, 2000.