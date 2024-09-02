iifl-logo
Sagar Systech Ltd AGM

Jun 16, 2022|01:09:00 PM

Sagar Systech CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20249 Aug 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Friday, 09th August, 2024, considered and approved interalia Unaudited Financial Results alongwith Limited Review Report issued by Statutory Auditors, Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 12.30 p.m. at 301-302, Sagar Avenue, S. V Road, Andheri(West), Mumbai-400058, Maharashtra; The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 12:30 p.m. This is to inform you that the 40th AGM of the Company is to be held on Friday, 27th September 2024 at 12.30 P.M. at 301-302, Sagar Avenue, S. V. Road, Andheri (W), Mumbai - 400058. Cut-off date for remote e-voting is 20th September 2024. Remote e-voting start date & time - 23rd September 2024 at 10.00 a.m. Remote e-voting end date & time - 26th September at 5.00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) Outcome of 40th AGM of Sagar Systech Limited held on 27th September 2024 at 12.30 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)

Sagar Systech: Related News

No Record Found

