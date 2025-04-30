Board Meeting 30 Apr 2025 25 Apr 2025

Sagar Systech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, the 30th April, 2025, considered and approved inter alia; the Audited Financial Results and Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2025 and took note of the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion issued by M/s. Shah, Shah & Shah, Statutory Auditors of the Company; Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 Audited Financial Results for the quarter and the year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.04.2025)

Board Meeting 3 Mar 2025 3 Mar 2025

With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg. 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 3rd March, 2025 which commenced at 3:00 P.M and concluded at 3:30 P.M, have inter alia considered and approved the appointment of Ms. Prachi Sahu as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 3rd March, 2025.

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

SAGAR SYSTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financials results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 and any other item with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 12th February 2025, considered and approved inter alia the Unaudited Financial Results as per IND AS for the quarter ended 31st December 2024, along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Shah, Shah & Shah, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

SAGAR SYSTECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held today considered and approved unaudited financial results for quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024, statement of assets and liabilities as on 30th September 2024 and cash flow for the period ended 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report issued by M/s Shah Shah & Shah, statutory auditors of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024