Your directors take pleasure in presenting the Fortieth (40th) Annual Report on the business, operations and state of affairs of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

I. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS & RESULTS:

a. Financial Results:

The Companys financial highlights for the year under review along with previous year figures are given hereunder:

(Amt in ‘000)

Particulars (2023-24) (2022-23) Amount Rs. Amount Rs. Income From Operations (2,413) - Other Income 2,075 6,515 Total Revenue (338) 6,515 Total Expenses 3,809 1,926 Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation (1,921) 4,784 & Tax Less:Interest (2,226) (195) Profit/(Loss)before Depreciation (4,147) 4,589 Less: Depreciation - - Profit/(Loss) After Depreciation and (4,147) 4,589 Interest Less: Current Income Tax - (12) Less: Deferred Tax (3) (12) Net Profit After Taxation (4,150) 4,613 Other Comprehensive Income Items that will not be reclassified to Profit & Loss 26,278 (15,587) Income Tax relating to items that will not be reclassified to Profit & Loss (2,733) 1,621 Total Comprehensive Income/(Loss) for the Year 19,395 (9,353) Earnings Per Share (Basic/Diluted) (12.97) 14.42

b. Performance Review / Operations:

During the financial year 2023-2024, Company suffered loss of Rs. 4,150 thousands as compared to the profit of Rs. 4,613 thousands in the previous financial year. There was no provision for depreciation required.

There was no change in nature of business of the Company, during the year under review.

c. Dividend:

Due to the losses incurred by the Company, your directors have thought it prudent not to recommend any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024 under review.

d. Transfer to General Reserve:

During the year under review, there was no amount transferred to the reserves by the Company.

e. Share Capital:

The paid-up equity share capital as on 31st March 2024 was Rs. 3200 thousand. During the year under review, there was no public issue, rights issue, bonus issue or preferential issue etc. The Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights or sweat equity shares.

f. Unpaid Dividend & IEPF:

The Company has not transferred any amount to the Investor Education & Protection Fund (IEPF) and no amount is lying in Unpaid Dividend A/c of the Company.

g. Report on Performance of Subsidiaries, Joint Venture and Associate Companies :

During the year under review, your Company did not have any subsidiary, associate and joint venture company.

h. Consolidated Financial Statement:

The Company does not have any subsidiary; the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

i. Material Changes and Commitment, if any, affecting the Financial Position of the Company that occurred between the end of the Financial Year to which this Financial Statements relate and the date of the report:

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and date of this report.

j. Public Deposits :

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any amount falling within the purview of provisions of Section 73 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2014 during the year under review. Hence, the requirement for furnishing of details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act or the details of deposits which are not in compliance with the Chapter V of the Act is not applicable.

k. Particulars of Loans, Guarantees. Investments and Securities made under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013:

During the year under review, the Company has not given any guarantees or provided security. The details of loans and investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been furnished in the Notes to Accounts which forms part of the financials of the Company.

l. Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with Related Parties:

All contracts, arrangements or transactions entered in to by the Company during the financial year 2023-2024, were in the ordinary course of business and were at an arms length basis.

All related party transactions were placed before the Audit Committee for their approval. Prior omnibus approval of the Audit Committee was obtained for the transactions which were of repetitive nature. The transactions entered into pursuant to the omnibus and specific approvals are reviewed periodically by the Audit Committee.

There were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company during the year under consideration with the Promoters, Directors or Key Managerial Personnel which have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

During the year under review, the Company had not entered into any contract, arrangement or transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the Companys policy on materiality of related party transactions and a Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions. The Policy is available on the Companys Website at www.sagarsystech.com.

Members may refer to Notes to Accounts of the financial statement which sets out related party disclosures. The information on transactions with related parties pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in "Annexure-A" in Form AOC-2 which is part of this report.

m. Disclosure of Internal Control Systems and their Adequacy:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. The Companys internal control system is designed to ensure operational efficiency, protection and conservation of resources, accuracy and promptness in financial reporting and compliance with the laws and regulations.

The Company has an internal control system, commensurate with the size of its operations and nature of its business activities and is supported by an internal audit process. M/s. V. R. Pandya & Co., Chartered Accountants, the Internal Auditor of the Company monitors and evaluates the efficacy and adequacy of its internal control system, its compliance with operating systems, accounting procedures and policies of the Company.

n. Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention. Prohibition And Redressal) Act, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance for sexual harassment at workplace and has adopted a Policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment at workplace in line with the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

o. Secretarial Standards:

The Directors state that the Company has duly followed applicable Secretarial Standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings respectively. The Secretarial Auditor in his Secretarial Audit report confirms the same.

p. Extract of Annual Return:

In compliance with section 134(3)(a), the annual return referred to in subsection (3) of Section 92 has been placed on the website of the Company at www.sagarsystech.com.

q. Particulars of Employees and Related Disclosures:

During the year under review, the Company has not paid any remuneration to the Executive Director. Hence, the disclosure required pursuant to Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median employees remuneration read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the Company.

Mrs. Meena Babu (DIN: 00799732) the Managing Director of the Company has waived her remuneration for the F. Y. 2023-2024.

r. Conservation of Energy. Technology Absorption. Foreign Exchange Earning s and Outg o:

The Company is not engaged in any manufacturing activities and therefore, no particulars are required to be disclosed under the Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, in respect of conservation of energy and technology absorption.

Further, there were no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the year under review.

s. Management Discussions and Analysis Report:

The Management Discussion and Analysis is annexed to this Report as Annexure - E and forms the integral part of this report and covers, amongst other matters, the performance of the Company during the financial year under review as well as the future prospects.

t. Policy for Determination of Materiality of Events or Information:

As required under Regulation 30(4) (ii) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has updated the Policy for Determination of Materiality of Events or Information and available on the website of the Company www.sagarsystech.com.

u. Companys Remuneration Policy:

Pursuant to applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Section 178 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and fixing their remuneration including criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, independence of director and key managerial personnel.

v. Report on Corporate Governance:

Pursuant to sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 15 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a separate report on Corporate Governance along with the Auditors Certificate on its compliance is not applicable to the Company.

w. Other Disclosures:

a) Maintenance of cost records u/s 148 of the Act is not required for the Company;

b) The Company does not have any scheme or provision of money for the purchase of or Subscription to its own shares by the employees/ Directors or by trustees for the benefit of the employees/ Directors.

x. Green Initiative:

As in the previous years, this year too, we are publishing the statutory disclosures along with the Notice of the AGM in the print version of the Annual Report. Electronic copies of the Annual Report 2023-24 and Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / Depository Participant(s). For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies are sent in the permitted mode.

II. MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):

a. Cessation

There was no cessation of Director during F. Y. 2023-2024.

b. Appointment of Director

During the year, the members approved the following re-appointments:

• Mr. Mehul Patel (DIN: 00221945) and Mr. Vijay Vora (DIN: 00224394) as Independent Directors for a second consecutive term of five years from 29th May 2023 upto 28th May, 2028.

In the opinion of the Board, Mr. Mehul Patel and Mr. Vijay Vora are persons of integrity and fulfil requisite conditions as per applicable laws and are independent of the management of the Company.

• Mrs. Meena Mukesh Babu (DIN: 00799732) as Managing Director for a period of 5 years with effect from 29th May 2023 upto 28th May, 2028.

c. Retirement by Rotation

In terms of the provisions of Section 152(6) of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Mukesh Champaklal Babu, Director (DIN: 00224300) retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible offers himself for reappointment. The Board recommends his re-appointment.

In accordance with Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, brief profile of the Director to be appointed/re-appointed is included in the Notice, which forms part of this Annual Report.

d. Key Managerial Personnel

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 203 of the Act read with the rules made there under, the following employees are the whole time key managerial personnel of the Company:

1. Mrs. Meena Mukesh Babu - Managing Director;

2. Mr. Kalpesh Damor - Chief Financial Officer;

3. Mr. Umesh Patil - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (upto 15th May, 2023) Ms. Tejal Chheda - Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (w.e.f. 15th May, 2023)

III. DISCLOSURES RELATED TO BOARD. COMMITTEES AND POLICIES

a. Board Meeting s:

The Board meets at regular intervals to discuss and decide on Companys business, policies and strategies. A tentative annual calendar of the Board and Committee Meetings is informed to the Directors in advance to facilitate them to plan their schedule and to ensure meaningful participation in the meetings. However, in case of a special and urgent business need, the Boards approval is taken by passing resolutions through circulation, as permitted by law, which is confirmed at the subsequent Board meeting.

The notice of Board meeting is given well in advance to all the Directors of the Company. Meetings of the Board are held in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The agenda of the Board/ Committee meetings is circulated 7 days prior to the date of the meeting.

The Board of Directors met 5 (five) times during the financial year 2023-2024 i.e., 09th May, 2023, 30th June, 2023, 11th August, 2023, 03rd November, 2023, and 09th February, 2024. As stipulated, the gap between two meetings did not exceed 120 days.

Sr. No. Name of Director Designation/Category No. of Board meetings held No. of Board. Meetings Attended Last AGM attended 1 Mr. Mukesh Babu Chairperson & Non-Executive Director 5 5 Yes 2 Mrs. Meena Mukesh Babu Managing Director 5 5 Yes 3 Mr. Vijay Vora Independent Director 5 5 Yes 4 Mr. Mehul Patel Independent Director 5 5 Yes

*During the year under review, no remuneration/sitting fees were paid to any Director of the Company.

b. Composition of the Board:

As on 31st March, 2024, the Board had four members, out of which one is Executive Director (Woman Director) and three are Non-Executive Directors out of which two are Independent Directors. The composition of the Board of Directors is in conformity with Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Board of Directors is chaired by Non-Executive Director of the Company.

The Company requires skills/expertise/competencies in the areas of strategic planning, finance, accounting, economics, legal and regulatory matters, mergers and acquisitions, green technologies, sustainability to efficiently carry on the businesses of the Company. The Board is satisfied that the current composition reflects an appropriate mix of knowledge, skills, experience, expertise, diversity and independence. The Board provides leadership, strategic guidance, an objective and independent view to the Companys management while discharging its fiduciary responsibilities, thereby ensuring that the management adheres to high standards of ethics, transparency and disclosure.

Matrix setting out the skills/expertise/competence of the Board of Directors is as below:

Mrs. Meena Babu (Managing Director) Mr. Mukesh Babu (Non-Executive Director) Mr. Vijay Vora (Independent Director) Mr. Mehul Patel (Independent Director) Skills: Capital Markets, Finance Markets and Business, Strategic Planning and Finance Skills: Capital Markets, Finance Markets and Business, Strategic Planning, Finance and Accounting Skills: Business and Strategic Planning Skills: Capital Markets, Finance and Accounting

The Board periodically reviews and evaluates the need for change in its composition and size. None of the Directors of the Company hold directorship in more than 10 public companies. Further, none of them is a member of more than 10 committees or chairman of more than 5 committees across all the public companies in which he or she is a director.

As per the certificate pursuant to Regulation 34(3) and Schedule V Para C clause (10)(i) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 issued by V. V. Chakradeo & Co., Practising Company Secretaries, none of the Directors on the Board of the Company for the Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024 have been debarred or disqualified from being appointed or continuing as Directors of companies by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, Ministry of Corporate Affairs or any such other Statutory Authority.

The Certificate from Practicing Company Secretary is annexed to this report as Annexure - B.

c. Audit Committee:

As required under Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, Company has a competent Audit Committee consisting of Independent Directors and nonexecutive Directors.

The Committee met 4 (four) times during the financial year 2023-2024 i.e., on 09th May, 2023, 11th August, 2023, 03rd November, 2023, and 09th February, 2024.

The Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee. The gap between two meetings did not exceed one hundred and twenty days and the necessary quorum was present for all the meetings held during the year.

The composition of the Audit Committee and the details of meetings attended by members of the committee are given below:

Sr. No Name of Director Designation/Category No. of Meetings held No. of. Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Mehul Patel Chairperson & Independent Director 4 4 2. Mr. Vijay Vora Member & Independent Director 4 4 3. Mr. Mukesh Babu Member & Non- Executive Director 4 4

*During the year under review, no remuneration/sitting fees were paid to any Committee Members of the Company.

d. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

As required under Section 178(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, Company has a competent Nomination and Remuneration Committee consisting of Independent Directors and Non-executive directors of the company.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee met twice during the financial year 2023-2024 on 09th May, 2023 and 30th June, 2023 and the necessary quorum was present at the meeting.

The Company Secretary acts as Secretary to the Committee. The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by members of the committee are given below:

Sr. No Name of Director Designation/Category No. of. Meetings held No. of Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Mehul Patel Chairperson & Independent Director 2 2 2. Mr. Vijay Vora Member & Independent Director 2 2 3. Mr. Mukesh Babu Member & Non- Executive Director 2 2

*During the year under review, no remuneration/sitting fees were paid to any Committee Members of the Company.

e. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

Pursuant to Section 178(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, Company has constituted "Stakeholders Relationship Committee" specifically to look into the mechanism of redressal of grievances of Companys stakeholders.

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee met 4 (four) times during the financial year 2023-24 i.e., 09th May, 2023, 11th August, 2023, 03rd November, 2023, and 09th February, 2024. As stipulated, the gap between two meetings did not exceed 120 days and the necessary quorum was present at the meeting.

The Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company acts as Secretary to the Committee.

The composition of the Committee and the attendance of the members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee during the financial year 2023-2024 are as given below:

Sr. No Name of Director Designation/Category No. of Meetings held No. of. Meetings Attended 1. Mr. Mehul Patel Chairperson & Independent Director 2 2 2. Mr. Vijay Vora Member & Independent Director 2 2 3. Mr. Mukesh Babu Member & Non- Executive Director 2 2

During the year under review, no remuneration/sitting fees were paid to any Committee Members of the Company.

The Company has appointed, Link Intime India Private Limited as its Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA). Mrs. Meena Mukesh Babu, Managing Director and/or Ms. Tejal Chheda, Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company oversee the compliance for complying with the requirements of the SEBI Listing Regulations and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations as amended from time to time as well as the functioning of the RTA.

During the year under services, there was no investor complaint received. The status of complaints was reported to the Board on a quarterly basis. Details of investors complaints as on 31st March, 2024 are given below:

No. of complaints received during the year NIL No. of complaints resolved during the year NIL No. of complaints pending at the end of the year NIL

All Shareholder/Investor complaints/requests were redressed within the time frame prescribed by the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and there were no pending requests for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Secretarial Department of the Company and Link Intime India Private Limited (RTA) attends all the grievances of the shareholders received directly or through SEBI, Stock Exchanges, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Registrar of Companies, etc. if any.

f. Vi gil Mechanism and Whistle Blower Policy for the Directors and Employees:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meeting of Board & its Powers) Rules, 2014 as amended, the Company has an effective Whistle Blower Policy & vigil mechanism to deal with the instances of fraud and mismanagement. The policy is available on the Companys website at www.sagarsystech.com.

The policy provides for adequate safeguard against the victimisation of the employees and Directors who express their concerns. The Company has also provided direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee on reporting issues concerning the interests of employees and the Company. The functioning of Vigil Mechanism is overseen by the Audit Committee. There was no instance of denial of access to the Audit Committee.

g. Risk Management Policy:

The Board of the Company monitors the risk management plan for the Company. The Board reviews the plan ensuring its effectiveness.

h. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policy:

The Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014, is not applicable to our Company for the financial year ended 2023-24 under review.

i. Code of Conduct:

The Board has laid down the Code of Conduct for all the Board members and the senior managerial personnel of the Company, which is in compliance with Regulation 26 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 & Regulation 8(2) of the SEBI(Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has amended its Code of Practice and Procedure for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) (the Code).

All the Board members and senior managerial personnel of the Company have affirmed compliance with the Code of Conduct framed by the Board and a declaration signed by the Managing Director to this effect as required under Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms part of the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 as Annexure - C.

j. Policy on Directors Appointment and Remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of director and other matters provided under section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company has formulated a Nomination & Remuneration Policy on Directors appointment and remuneration criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under subsection (3) of section 178.

The Nomination & Remuneration Policy of the Company is available on the Companys website: www.sagarsystech.com.

k. Evaluation of the performance of the board, its committees & individual directors:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with under Clause VIII of Schedule IV to the Companies Act, 2013 and the requirements laid down under Schedule II on Corporate Governance of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015; the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has framed Policy for evaluation of performance of the Board, its committees and individual Directors.

The Policy inter alia provides the criteria for evaluation of performance such as Board effectiveness, quality of discussion, contribution at the meetings, business acumen, strategic thinking, and relationship with the stakeholders, corporate governance practices, contribution of the Committees to the Board in discharging its functions, etc.

During the year under review, a meeting of Independent Directors was held on 9th May 2023 to carry out annual evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and of individual directors.

l. Policies of the Company:

The Company is determined to maintain a good corporate governance practice and has a robust system for smooth and effective functioning of the Board. Various policies have been framed by the Board of Directors as required under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 in order to follow a uniform system of procedures. These policies are periodically reviewed and updated by the Board of Directors of the Company from time to time. Following are the major policies adopted by the Company:

1. Code for Insider Trading Policy

2. Nomination & Remuneration Policy

3. Policy on materiality of Related Party Transactions

4. Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions

5. Whistle Blower Policy

6. Document Retention and Archival Policy

7. Code for Directors and Senior Managerial Personnel

8. Policy on evaluation of Directors

The aforementioned policies are available on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.sagarsystech.com.

IV. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

a. Declaration from Independent Directors:

The Board has received declaration from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed both under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and have their names registered in the Independent Directors Databank.

b. Criteria for Performance Evaluation:

Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down various criteria for performance evaluation of Independent Directors which, inter-alia, includes preparedness and attendance at the meetings, understanding of Companys operations and business and contribution at Board Meetings.

c. Details of Familiarization Programme:

Pursuant to Regulation 25(7) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, every Independent Director on the Board is familiarized by the Executive Directors/ Senior Managerial Personnel about the Companys strategy, operations, organization structure, human resources, quality, and finance and risk management at each Board Meeting before taking up the agenda items for discussion.

Further, at the time of appointment of an independent director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/ her role, functions, duties and responsibilities as a director. The terms and conditions of letter of appointment is available on the Companys website at www.sagarsystech.com.

V. AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORT:

a. Statutory Auditors:

At the 38th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 27th June, 2022, the members of the company have appointed M/s. Shah, Shah & Shah, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 116457W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (five) years upto the conclusion of 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the F. Y. 2026-2027 without further ratification of such appointment by the members.

The Auditors Report annexed to the Financial Statements does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

b. Secretarial Auditor:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 9th May, 2023 appointed CS V. V. Chakradeo of M/s. V. V. Chakradeo & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries (FCS: 3382/ COP: 1705) to carry out the audit of secretarial records of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024. The consent of the Secretarial Auditor to undertake the secretarial audit for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 has been received by the Company.

The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed to this report as Annexure - D.

The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer.

c. Reporting of Frauds by Statutory Auditors:

The Statutory Auditors of the Company have not reported any instances of fraud in the Company during the year under review as specified under the Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

VI. GENERAL BODY MEETINGS AND SHAREHOLDER INFORMATION:

a. General Body Meeting s:

Details of last three Annual General Meetings held:

Meeting No. No. of SR passed Date Time Venue 39th AGM 2 04.08.2023 (2022-23) 12.30 p.m. 301-302, Sagar Avenue, S. V Road, Andheri (West), Mumbai-400058 38th AGM 2 27.06.2022 (2021-22) 12.30 p.m. Cafe Istaa, 12-A/1, New Sion Co-Op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd., Sion - West, Mumbai - 400022 37th AGM -- 29.09.2021 (2020-21) 12.30 p.m. Cafe Istaa, 12-A/1, New Sion Co-Op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd., Sion - West, Mumbai - 400022

* The (SR) special resolutions set out in the notice of AGM of were passed by the shareholders with requisite majority.

b. Means of Communication:

(i) The Un-audited quarterly/ half yearly results are announced within forty-five days of the close of the quarter. The audited annual results are announced within sixty days from the closure of the financial year as per the requirement of the Listing Regulations.

(ii) The quarterly/half-yearly/annual financial results of the Company are published in one leading English daily newspaper i.e. Free Press Journal and one vernacular daily newspaper i.e. Navshakti.

(iii) The financial results are also uploaded on the Companys Website www.sagarsystech.com.

(iv)The quarterly results, shareholding pattern, quarterly compliances and all other corporate communications to BSE Limited are filed electronically. The Company has complied with filing submissions through BSE Listing Centre.

c. General Shareholder Information:

1 Annual general meeting 40th Annual General Meeting Date Friday, 27th day, of September, 2024 Time 12.30 p.m. Venue 301-302, Sagar Avenue, S. V Road, Andheri (West) Mumbai-400058, Maharashtra 2 Financial calendar 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024 3 Date of book closure 21st September, 2024 to 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) 4 Listing on stock exchanges BSE Limited P.J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai-400 001 5 Security code 511254 6 Demat ISIN numbers in NSDL & CDSL for equity shares INE771Z01015 7 Listing Fees The annual listing fees for the F. Y. 2023-24 has been paid to the BSE 8 Registrar & Share Transfer agent Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg, Vikhroli (W), Mumbai-400 083. Phone: (022) 25963838/25946970 E-mail : rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in 9 Share transfer system • The share transfer work is handled by the registrar and share transfer agent of the company i.e. Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. who are also having connectivity with the depositorys viz. NSDL & CDSL. • The enquiries of the shareholders are attended on an immediate basis. Shares lodged for transfers are processed by the registrars & share transfer agent on fortnightly basis. The physical certificates are sent back duly endorsed within a period of 15 days from the date of lodgement. 10 Outstanding GDRs / ADRs NIL 11 Dematerialisation of shares and liquidity As on 31st March, 2024 - 3,01,350 shares out of 3,20,000 shares of the Company have been dematerialized representing 94.17%. The Company has entered into an agreement with NSDL and CDSL whereby shareholders have an option to dematerialize their shares with the depositories. Shareholders who continue to hold shares in physical form are advised to dematerialize their shares at the earliest since it helps in immediate transfer without any payment of stamp duty. The risks pertaining to physical certificates like loss, theft, forgery, damage are eliminated when shares are held in electronic form. For any clarification, assistance or information, relating to dematerialization of shares please contact the Companys RTA. SEBI has notified vide Notification No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2018/24 dt. 08th June, 2018 that except in case of transmission or transposition of securities, requests for effecting the transfer of securities shall not be processed unless the securities are held in the dematerialized form with a depository. In other words, there will not be any transfer of physical share after 5th December 2018. Members are thereby informed that pursuant to the SEBI Circular relating to ‘Amendment to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandating transfer of securities in dematerialized form with a depository, shares are to be transferred only in demat form. The amendment does not prohibit the investor from holding the shares in physical form, investor has the option of holding shares in physical form but any investor who is desirous of transferring shares (which are held in physical form) after 1st April 2019 can do so only once after the shares are dematerialized. 12 Reconciliation of share capital audit report As stipulated by SEBI, a qualified Practicing Company Secretary carries out Secretarial Audit to reconcile the total admitted capital with National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and the total issued and listed capital. This audit is carried out every quarter and the report thereon is submitted to the Stock Exchanges on which the shares of the Company are listed. The audit confirms that the total Listed and Paid- up Capital is in agreement with the aggregate of the total number of shares in dematerialized form (held with NSDL and CDSL) and total number of shares in physical form. 13 Plant location The Company does not have any plant. 14 Details of non-compliance No penalty has been imposed by any stock exchange, SEBI or SEC, nor has there been any instance of non-compliance with any legal requirements, or on matters relating to the capital market over the last three years. 15 Address for Correspondence Registered office of the Company Registrar and transfer agents 12-A/1, New Sion Co-op. Hsg. Soc. Ltd., Sion (W), Mumbai 400022 Phone: (022) 24073836, e-mail: info@sagarsystech.com website: www.sagarsystech.com Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. C-101, 247 Park, L.B.S. Marg, Vikhroli (W), Mumbai-400 083 Phone: (022) 25963838/25946970 E-mail : rnt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

VII. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS:

There were no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

VIII. PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE. 2016:

The company has neither made any applications nor any proceeding is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 during the year ended March 31, 2024.

IX. DIFFERENCE IN VALUATION:

The company has not availed any one-time settlement facility and has not taken any loan from the banks and financial institutions during the year under review. Therefore, the company was not required to provide the details with reference to the difference in the amount of valuation done at the time of one-time settlement and valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions.

X. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board hereby submit its Responsibility Statement that —

a. in the preparation of the annual accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable IND-AS had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b. they had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company as on that date;

c. they had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. they had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

e. they had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

f. they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

XI. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors place on records their sincere thanks to bankers, business associates, consultants, and various Government Authorities for their continued support extended to your companys activities during the year under review. Your directors also acknowledge gratefully the shareholders for their support and confidence reposed on your Company.

