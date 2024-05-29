TO THE MEMBERS OF SAHARA ONE MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Limited

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Sahara One Media And Entertainment Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion and ‘Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern sections of our report, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its loss and total Comprehensive Loss, Change in Equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Qualified Opinion

a) Attention is invited to the matter of deposit of Rupees 694,027.88 Thousand to Sahara-SEBI Refund account in the matter of dispute in respect of repayment of Optionally Fully Convertible Debentures (OFCDs) by two group companies, namely M/s Sahara India Real Corporation Limited & Sahara Housing Investment Corporation Limited with Security and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).The Honourable Supreme Court of India vide its order dated 21-11-2013 had directed that Sahara Group of Companies shall not part with movable and immovable properties and accordingly ‘SEBI has seized the companys Fixed Deposit and Non-Current Investment. Subsequent to this, Honble Supreme Court vide its order dated 4th June, 2014 has directed to defreeze the Fixed Deposit account of the company subject to condition that total proceeds would be transferred to special account opened by the ‘SEBI. However, the matter is pending at Honourable Supreme Court of India; we are unable to comment on the consequential impact, if any, of the same on the financial result of the company.

b) Material uncertainty over going concern: The company has prepared its financial statements on a going concern basis, notwithstanding the fact that the company does not have sufficient fund to pay its creditors, recovery from debtors is pending since long, advances given for movie production has stuck with the parties as company is unable to invest further fund and operational performance of the company is comparatively low in comparison to its peers. These events cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern. The financial results do not adequately disclose these matters. Further, due to certain non-compliance of regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated penal actions as per circular no. SEBI/HO/CFD/CMD/CIR/P/2020/12 dated January 22, 2020 (SEBI SOP Circular) and has levied fines and the trading of the shares of the company has been suspended since long and in further action the SEBI may freeze Demat account of Promoters

c) Attention is invited to long pending content advances of Rupees 1,91,600 Thousand given to producers/film houses/actors for acquisition/development Film content/rights. There is substantial delay in completion of the projects. Companys ability to materialise content advances into the film rights for exploitation is dependent on its funding the balance commitment agreed under the contracts. In view of the above and financial position of the company, recoverability of content advance or its materialization into film rights is doubtful. However as per agreement, the co-producer has agreed to pay the entire amount and in case of default, his entire IPR and negative rights of the movie will be transferred to the company

d) The bank balance confirmation of bank accounts having book balance of Rupees 2129.21 Thousand as on 31-03-2024 could not be obtained as these accounts are in dormant status. Had balance confirmations been received, there may have been additional adjustments required to the financial result which are not determinable, at this stage.

e) The company is carrying investment in subsidiary at cost. The carrying amount of the investment in the subsidiary exceeds the carrying amount of the subsidiarys net assets including associated goodwill in the consolidated financial statements as on date. This situation triggers an impairment review but company has not tested its investment in subsidiary for impairment. Had impairment review done by the company, the loss of the company would have been higher than reported loss and value of investment would have been lower to the extent of such impairment.

f) The licence period of the media contents television rights given in earlier years to related party customer has expired but the company has not entered any new agreement while the contents are still being used by the customer. The management has replied that company is in talks with the party and fresh agreement with the party will be entered soon. Had this agreement was made; the revenue of the company would have been higher than the reported value.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

a) The Gratuity Trust in which company was making gratuity contribution was dissolved and Trust has refunded the amount pertains to the company but company has neither created any recognized gratuity fund Trust nor made any other arrangement to deposit this amount to any other recognized Gratuity Fund Trust. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

b) The bonus liability of Rupees 260.25 Thousand up to Financial Year 2021-22 is lying unpaid as on date. As per section 19 of the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965, the payment of bonus should be made within eight month from the close of the relevant financial year otherwise company would be subjected to penalty under section 28 of the Payment of Bonus Act, 1965. Our opinion is not qualified in respect of this matter.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the aforesaid matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters Auditors Response Evaluation of uncertain tax positions The Company has material uncertain tax positions under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed and pending tax assessments and demands up to March 31, 2023 from management. We considered legal precedence and other rulings in evaluating managements position on these uncertain tax positions. We discussed the issue with person responsible to ascertain whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. Refer Notes 28 to the Standalone Financial Statements. Long pending balances of debtors and advances Obtained details of correspondences and legal notices sent to parties and found that legal notice has been served to a debtor which was unanswered. We discussed the issue with persons responsible for governance and we were explained that Management of the company is taking further legal advice and will act accordingly. In respect to advances for movie project, the Management explained that advances to parties could not be utilised or recovered as movie projects stuck up due to fund crisis. However, management is confident that all advances will be recovered/ utilised in due course. But this statement was not supported by any convincing documentary evidence. The company is having substantial amount of recoverable balance of from debtors and against advances from several parties which are pending since long.

Information other than the standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the act and the Rules made there under, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters Specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") is enclosed as an annexure A to this report;

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer note 28 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has no long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise;

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise;

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year

i) As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the Company only w.e.f. April 1,2023, reporting under this clause is not applicable.

For Gupta Rustagi & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.128701W Niraj Gupta Partner Place - Mumbai Membership No. 100808 Date - 29.05.2024 UDIN: 241008088KDHX16970

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Limited on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant & Equipment

(ii) The Company does not have any intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant & Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year;

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment during the year;

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31 March, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year and no material discrepancies were notified on such verifications

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of ? 5 crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. a) A. The Company has not provided loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to Companies as specified in Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

B. Further, the Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans to entities other than in A. above and there is no balance outstanding at the balance sheet, on account of dues waived off by the Company as mentioned above in ‘Emphasis of Matter paragraph.

Since, the company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans to Companies specified in Section 185 & 186 or to any other entity, reporting under clause (b), (c), (d), (e) & (f) is not required.

iv. The Company has neither granted any loans to any director or any person in whom director is interested nor made any investment in any Company as specified in Section 185 & 186 of the Act. Thus, clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, covered under Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income- tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India. However, the following undisputed dues are in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

Nature of Dues Amount Period to which amount relates Due date Date of payment TDS - Professional fees 55,996/- Unto September ‘2023 Various due dates Not yet p aid TDS - Sa laries 41,610/- Unto September ‘2023 Various due dates Not yet p aid TDS - Salaries 495/- Upto September ‘2023 Various due dates Not yet p aid Provident Fund 33,908/- Upto September ‘2023 Various due dates Not yet p aid Profession Tax 10,600/- Upto September ‘2023 Various due dates Not yet p aid

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records of the Company examined by us, the dues outstanding of income tax, customs duty, and cess on account of any disputes, are as follows:

Name of the Statue Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. ‘000) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 3,41,393.27 AY 2003-2004 & 2005-06 to 2012-13 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Tax deducted at source 61,254.85 A.Y 2006-2007 & 2008-09 to 2010-2011 High Court Income-tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source 59,432.39 A.Y. 2011-12 Income tax Appellate Tribunal Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 19,885.02 A.Y. 2000-2001 & 2001-2002 High Court Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax 2,55,908.03 AY 2017-18 CIT (Appeal) Customs Act, 1962 Customs Duty 445.00 2008-2009 Custom Tribunal

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been declared as a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

Since, the Company has not availed any loans or borrowings during the year, reporting under clause ix(c), (d), (e) & (f) is not applicable.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) There has been no instance of whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year under audit.

xii. In our opinion, company is not a Nidhi company and, therefore clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards;

xiv. (a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him during the year under review, therefore clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Thus clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no Core Investment Company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has incurred cash losses of Rs. 281.71 (‘000)/- in the financial year covered by our audit as well as cash loss of Rs. 4,543.67 (‘000)/- in the immediately preceding financial year;

xviii. There has been resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and we have taken into consideration the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

xix. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that there exists material uncertainty as on the date of audit report and that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due;

xx. The Corporate Social Responsibility provisions are presently not applicable to the company as company does not have net worth of Rupees Five Hundred Crores or more, the turnover of the company during the year as well as immediate preceding year is below one thousand Crores and company has incurred loss during the year and is continuously incurring losses since last several years. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The Company does not attract the provision of sec 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, thus, clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable.

For Gupta Rustagi & Co., Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.128701W Niraj Gupa Partner Place - Mumbai Membership No. 100808 Date - 29.05.2024 UDIN: 241008088KDHX16970

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 2(f) under heading Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Report of even date to the members of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Limited on the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.