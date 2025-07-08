Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹15.65
Prev. Close₹15.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹15.65
Day's Low₹15.65
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹84.04
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)33.69
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.53
21.53
21.53
21.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.56
160.02
160.84
163.61
Net Worth
181.09
181.55
182.37
185.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.31
0.3
2.88
yoy growth (%)
-100
4.12
-89.55
-42.71
Raw materials
0
0
-0.68
-3.13
As % of sales
0
0
226.68
108.49
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.29
-0.32
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.27
-5.86
-27.25
-2.15
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.06
-0.06
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-6.28
-9.17
-101.41
36.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
4.12
-89.55
-42.71
Op profit growth
4.02
-79.88
1,128.36
-91.74
EBIT growth
6.88
-78.5
1,170.41
-92.75
Net profit growth
7.11
-78.49
1,165.64
-92.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
0.2
0.46
0.34
0.1
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.2
0.46
0.34
0.1
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.08
0.02
0.09
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
572.8
|13.2
|22,573.17
|362.18
|2.62
|909.01
|289.7
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
145.65
|17.85
|13,989.97
|155.5
|1.67
|2,004.2
|110.95
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
972.95
|0
|9,554.37
|-122.8
|0
|1,176.6
|720.04
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
493.85
|46.9
|9,531.77
|55.51
|0.91
|215.93
|75.84
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
650.3
|49.91
|8,312.89
|30.61
|1.08
|78.49
|16.39
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Rana Zia
Non Executive Director
A K Srivastava
Independent Director
Bibek Roy Choudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Apoorva Gupta
Independent Director
Madhukar
25-28 Floor 2 Plot No-209,
Atlanta Building Jamnalal Marg,
Maharashtra - 400021
Tel: -
Website: http://www.saharaonemedia.com
Email: investors@sahara-one.com; shivanisingh.yadav@sahar
C-101 247 Park,
L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,
Mumbai-400083
Tel: 91-22-49186000
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Sahara India Media Communications Ltd(SIMCL), the flagship of Subrato Roy promoted Shara India Pariwar is one of the leading media company in India with active presence in family entertainment segment...
Read More
Reports by Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.