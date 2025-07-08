iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd Share Price Live

15.65
(0.00%)
Dec 5, 2022|11:33:29 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open15.65
  • Day's High15.65
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close15.65
  • Day's Low15.65
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.04
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)33.69
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

15.65

Prev. Close

15.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

15.65

Day's Low

15.65

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

84.04

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

33.69

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:18 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 25.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.53

21.53

21.53

21.53

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

159.56

160.02

160.84

163.61

Net Worth

181.09

181.55

182.37

185.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.31

0.3

2.88

yoy growth (%)

-100

4.12

-89.55

-42.71

Raw materials

0

0

-0.68

-3.13

As % of sales

0

0

226.68

108.49

Employee costs

-0.34

-0.29

-0.32

-0.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.27

-5.86

-27.25

-2.15

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.06

-0.06

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-6.28

-9.17

-101.41

36.94

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

4.12

-89.55

-42.71

Op profit growth

4.02

-79.88

1,128.36

-91.74

EBIT growth

6.88

-78.5

1,170.41

-92.75

Net profit growth

7.11

-78.49

1,165.64

-92.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

0.2

0.46

0.34

0.1

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.2

0.46

0.34

0.1

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.08

0.02

0.09

0.06

View Annually Results

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

572.8

13.222,573.17362.182.62909.01289.7

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

145.65

17.8513,989.97155.51.672,004.2110.95

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

972.95

09,554.37-122.801,176.6720.04

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

493.85

46.99,531.7755.510.91215.9375.84

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

650.3

49.918,312.8930.611.0878.4916.39

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Rana Zia

Non Executive Director

A K Srivastava

Independent Director

Bibek Roy Choudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Apoorva Gupta

Independent Director

Madhukar

Registered Office

25-28 Floor 2 Plot No-209,

Atlanta Building Jamnalal Marg,

Maharashtra - 400021

Tel: -

Website: http://www.saharaonemedia.com

Email: investors@sahara-one.com; shivanisingh.yadav@sahar

Registrar Office

C-101 247 Park,

L B S Marg, Vikhroli West,

Mumbai-400083

Tel: 91-22-49186000

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: paytm.ipo@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Sahara India Media Communications Ltd(SIMCL), the flagship of Subrato Roy promoted Shara India Pariwar is one of the leading media company in India with active presence in family entertainment segment...
Read More

Reports by Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd is ₹33.69 Cr. as of 05 Dec ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd is 0 and 0.19 as of 05 Dec ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 05 Dec ‘22

What is the CAGR of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd?

Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.03%, 3 Years at 7.66%, 1 Year at -43.81%, 6 Month at -34.79%, 3 Month at -22.33% and 1 Month at -4.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.