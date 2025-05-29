Board Meeting 29 May 2025 20 May 2025

Sahara One Media & Entertainment Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 33 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 29th May 2025 at 03:30 P.M by video conferencing/other audio visual means (OAVM) inter alia to transact following matters: To consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Financial Year as ended on 31st March 2025 along with the Auditors Report and Statement of Cash flows thereon. The aforesaid information is also being hosted on the website of the Company viz. www.saharaonemedia.com. In accordance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule III, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 29th May, 2025 which commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 04:30 p.m has inter alia, approved the following: Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: a. Approved Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter of F.Y. 2024-25 as ended on 31st March, 2025. b. Approved Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter of F.Y. 2024-25 as ended on 31st March, 2025. c. Auditors Report of the Audited Financial Results - Standalone and Consolidated for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2025 along with Segmental Reports, Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash flows. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2025)

SAHARA ONE MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 33 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 14th February 2025 at 03:00 P.M by video conferencing/other audio visual means (OAVM) inter alia to transact following matters: To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter ended on 31st December 2024. In accordance with Regulations 30 and 33 of the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Schedule III, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, i.e., 14th February, 2025 which commenced at 03:00 p.m. and concluded at 03:30 p.m has inter alia, approved the following: Financial Results: Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: a. Approved Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. b. Approved Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. c. Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Segmental Results and Limited Review Report for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. In Compliance with Reg 33(3)(d) of the SEBI (LODR), 2015 please find enclosed herewith Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the COmpany and Limited Review Report threon for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025) In compliance with Regulation 47, please find enclosed results of the company approved in the board meeting held on 14.02.2025 and published in two newspapers. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.02.2025)

SAHARA ONE MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 33 read with Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 at 02:30 P.M by video conferencing/other audio visual means (OAVM) inter alia to transact following matters: 1) To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report thereon for the quarter and half-year ended on 30th September 2024. The aforesaid information is also being hosted on the website of the Company viz. www.saharaonemedia.com. In compliance with Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR), 2015 PLEASE FIND ENCLOSED fINANCIAL rESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024) This is to inform you that the Financial results are hereby updated as per the mail received by your goodself dated 16.11.2024 for updating the consildated cashflows and consolidated statement of Assets and Liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)

