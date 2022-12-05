Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-29.21
Op profit growth
-608.88
-105.76
EBIT growth
39.7
-77.5
Net profit growth
8.35
-73.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
16.14
-198.08
EBIT margin
0
-78.16
-246
Net profit margin
0
-84.17
-227.32
RoCE
-3.99
-2.71
RoNW
-1.05
-0.92
RoA
-0.83
-0.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-4.28
-3.93
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-4.77
-7.28
-17.91
Book value per share
84.72
88.4
94.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
-7.83
-2.39
0
P/CEPS
-7.02
-1.29
-2.35
P/B
0.39
0.1
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
-9.96
11.19
-4.61
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-2.44
19.81
-7.8
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
4,454.19
Inventory days
0
8.03
Creditor days
-2,755.89
-2,701.02
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
495.07
21.71
431.57
Net debt / equity
-0.01
0
-0.01
Net debt / op. profit
0.3
-1.17
0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-5.6
Employee costs
0
-4.6
-4.45
Other costs
0
-79.24
-288.03
