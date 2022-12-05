Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.53
21.53
21.53
21.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
159.56
160.02
160.84
163.61
Net Worth
181.09
181.55
182.37
185.14
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
181.09
181.55
182.37
185.14
Fixed Assets
0.19
0.2
0.2
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
103.34
103.47
103.56
103.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
77.23
77.54
77.83
79.59
Inventories
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.1
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.23
0.2
0.8
2.48
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
122.75
122.55
122.7
122.87
Sundry Creditors
-43.3
-42.78
-43.27
-43.36
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.55
-2.52
-2.5
-2.5
Cash
0.32
0.33
0.78
1.81
Total Assets
181.08
181.54
182.37
185.13
