Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.31
0.3
2.88
yoy growth (%)
-100
4.12
-89.55
-42.71
Raw materials
0
0
-0.68
-3.13
As % of sales
0
0
226.68
108.49
Employee costs
-0.34
-0.29
-0.32
-0.33
As % of sales
0
93.37
108.78
11.74
Other costs
-5.91
-6.04
-29.24
-1.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
1,925.72
9,698.63
64.21
Operating profit
-6.26
-6.02
-29.95
-2.43
OPM
0
-1,919.1
-9,934.1
-84.45
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.06
-0.06
Interest expense
-0.01
0
-0.01
0
Other income
0.02
0.18
2.77
0.35
Profit before tax
-6.27
-5.86
-27.25
-2.15
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-6.27
-5.86
-27.25
-2.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-6.27
-5.86
-27.25
-2.15
yoy growth (%)
7.11
-78.49
1,165.64
-92.73
NPM
0
-1,866.57
-9,039.03
-74.57
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.