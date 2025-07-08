Sahara One Media and Entertainment Ltd Summary

Sahara India Media Communications Ltd(SIMCL), the flagship of Subrato Roy promoted Shara India Pariwar is one of the leading media company in India with active presence in family entertainment segment and News segment.SIMCLs Hindi satellite TV channel Sahara Manoranjan provides wholesome family entertainment by offering a variety mix of programming that includes soaps, serials, mini-series, blockbuster movies, mega events and other interesting programmes. Sahara Manoranjan is an free to air channel apart from being a channel that gives 24 hrs programming in digital mode.Sahara Samay under this name it telecasts one 24 hrs free to air digital Hindi news channel and 31 round-the-cloct city centric regional satellite news channels using worlds most advanced, Asias largest and Indias first fully - automated electronic new production and stat-of-the art transmission technology.