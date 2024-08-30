We take reference to our intimation letter dated 30th August, 2024 informing that the 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 2:.30 p.m (IST) by Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means. Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith Annual Report of Sahara One Media and Entertainment Limited (Scrip Code: 503691) for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with the Notice of 43rd AGM. The Notice of 43rd AGM and Annual Report 2023-24 are also available on the website of the Company at www.saharaonemedia.com . This is to inform to you that 43rd AGM of the company will be held on Monday, 30-09-2024 at 2:30 PM through VC/OAVM, The Annual Report for FY 2023-2024, comprising of Notice of AGM and Audited Financial Statements for FY 2023-24 along with Board Report, Annual Report and other documents required to be attached thereto , will be sent to only those members of the com[any whose emails are registered with the company, the said annual report will be available on the website of the company i.e., www.saharaonemedia,com. register of members and share transfer books of the company wil be remained closed from 26th September, 2024 to 29th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). E voting cut off date will be 23rd September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30(4) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (LODR), 2015, please find 43rd AGM proceedings of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 which held today i.e., 30.09.2024 at 02:30 p.m. and concluded at 03:30 p.m. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) We would like to inform you that 43rd AGM of the Company was held on 30.09.2024 at 02:30 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm in which all the resolutions are approved by the members of the Company. The Voting results and the Scrutinizer Report is attached hereunder as per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (LODR), Requirements, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)