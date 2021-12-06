TO THE MEMBERS OF

SAI BABA INVESTMENT & COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED.

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of SAI BABA INVESTMENT& COMMERCIAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED (‘the company) , which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2019, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash flow statement and the Statement of change in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the ‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2019 and its profit /(loss) (including Other Comprehensive Income) , its changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date subject to following qualifications-:

Qualifications-:

(a) The company is required to get registered with the RBI as Non-Banking financial company, as required under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and the rules made there under which has not been complied with.

(b) The only source of Income to the company is Interest on Loans given to the various parties. Howsoever, the amount of loan and interest thereon cannot be verified in the absence of supporting evidences. The loan has been given by the management on the basis of verbal agreement.

(c) The Company has yet to deposit its Income tax of Rs.17,45,850 for the Ay 2017-18 and file its return of Income for the A.Y 2017-18.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these (Standalone) Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended by the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2017 under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Accounting Standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") , as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations subject to our qualifications in the report which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) the Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of other comprehensive income, the Cash Flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) in our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

f) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

g) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

h) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For S. Agarwal & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 000808N B.S. Chaudhary Place: New Delhi (Partner) Date: 29th May , 2019 M. No. : 406200

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the Period ended March 31, 2019:

(i) The company does not own any Property Plant & Equipment.

(ii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meanings of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under to the extent notified.

(vi) To the best our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, in respect of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Income- tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities except Income Tax as given in our Qualification report.

(b) There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Income-tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at 31st March, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Income Tax as per our qualification report.

(c) There are no dues of Income-tax and Service Tax/GST as on 31st March, 2019 on account of disputes.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to banks and dues to debenture holders. The Company has not taken any loan from government and financial institution.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the money raised by way of the term loans and debentures if any have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were raised other than temporary deployment pending application of proceeds. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer/ further public offer (including debt instruments) .

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud by its officers or employees on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. (xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause 3(xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him and hence provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) In our opinion, the company is required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.