SectorFinance
Open₹1.28
Prev. Close₹1.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹1.4
Day's Low₹1.28
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.58
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
11.27
11.27
11.27
11.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.85
1.3
2.44
1.7
Net Worth
13.12
12.57
13.71
12.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
0.03
-0.62
-11.58
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,347.05
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,684.45
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
145.45
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
296.55
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
446.35
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Anu Bala
Executive Director
Jigar Bhadresh Gandhi
Addtnl Independent Director
Kishori Samadhan Kadam
Additional Director & CFO
Brijesh Umeshbhai Joshi
Addtnl Independent Director
Tusharkumar Trivedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Limited is an India-based company incorporated in November 30, 1981. The company is into real estate business and construction activities.During the year under review, w.e.f.18th December 2015 the trading remained suspended at BSE Ltd. due to surveillance measures. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) vide its notice no 20160829-12 dated 29th August, 2016 resumed the trading of Equity shares of the Company with effect from Thursday, 1st September, 2016.During the year, the Registered Office of the Company changed from Kaasra No. 111, Bakarawala Road, Village Mundka, New Delhi to D-50 E, 3rd Floor, K H no-299, Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi-110074 with effect from 3rd October 2016. During the year 2016-17, the Company shifted its corporate Office from G-02, Marigold Co-operative Housing Society Limited, Bldg. No. 3, Plot No. 334, Panchpakhadi, Almedia Road, Thane West - 400 601 to Flat No.701, Seventh Floor, Divine Jalpa CHS, Jambli Galli, Borivali (West), Mumbai-400092. The Registered Office of the Company changed from D-50 E, 3rd Floor, KH No-299, Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi-110074 to T-63, Ground Floor, West Patel Nagar, Near Khanna Market, Delhi-110008 vide a resolution passed through circulation on 13thJuly, 2017 by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to provisions of Section 13 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Clause III (A) of Memorandum of Asso
