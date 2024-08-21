iifl-logo-icon 1
Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd Share Price

1.4
(4.48%)
Dec 6, 2021|03:26:34 PM

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.28

Prev. Close

1.34

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

1.4

Day's Low

1.28

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.58

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 PM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

11.27

11.27

11.27

11.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.85

1.3

2.44

1.7

Net Worth

13.12

12.57

13.71

12.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

0.03

-0.62

-11.58

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,347.05

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,684.45

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

145.45

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

296.55

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

446.35

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Anu Bala

Executive Director

Jigar Bhadresh Gandhi

Addtnl Independent Director

Kishori Samadhan Kadam

Additional Director & CFO

Brijesh Umeshbhai Joshi

Addtnl Independent Director

Tusharkumar Trivedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Limited is an India-based company incorporated in November 30, 1981. The company is into real estate business and construction activities.During the year under review, w.e.f.18th December 2015 the trading remained suspended at BSE Ltd. due to surveillance measures. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) vide its notice no 20160829-12 dated 29th August, 2016 resumed the trading of Equity shares of the Company with effect from Thursday, 1st September, 2016.During the year, the Registered Office of the Company changed from Kaasra No. 111, Bakarawala Road, Village Mundka, New Delhi to D-50 E, 3rd Floor, K H no-299, Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi-110074 with effect from 3rd October 2016. During the year 2016-17, the Company shifted its corporate Office from G-02, Marigold Co-operative Housing Society Limited, Bldg. No. 3, Plot No. 334, Panchpakhadi, Almedia Road, Thane West - 400 601 to Flat No.701, Seventh Floor, Divine Jalpa CHS, Jambli Galli, Borivali (West), Mumbai-400092. The Registered Office of the Company changed from D-50 E, 3rd Floor, KH No-299, Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi-110074 to T-63, Ground Floor, West Patel Nagar, Near Khanna Market, Delhi-110008 vide a resolution passed through circulation on 13thJuly, 2017 by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to provisions of Section 13 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Clause III (A) of Memorandum of Asso
