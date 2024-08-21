Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd Summary

Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Limited is an India-based company incorporated in November 30, 1981. The company is into real estate business and construction activities.During the year under review, w.e.f.18th December 2015 the trading remained suspended at BSE Ltd. due to surveillance measures. Bombay Stock Exchange Limited (BSE) vide its notice no 20160829-12 dated 29th August, 2016 resumed the trading of Equity shares of the Company with effect from Thursday, 1st September, 2016.During the year, the Registered Office of the Company changed from Kaasra No. 111, Bakarawala Road, Village Mundka, New Delhi to D-50 E, 3rd Floor, K H no-299, Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi-110074 with effect from 3rd October 2016. During the year 2016-17, the Company shifted its corporate Office from G-02, Marigold Co-operative Housing Society Limited, Bldg. No. 3, Plot No. 334, Panchpakhadi, Almedia Road, Thane West - 400 601 to Flat No.701, Seventh Floor, Divine Jalpa CHS, Jambli Galli, Borivali (West), Mumbai-400092. The Registered Office of the Company changed from D-50 E, 3rd Floor, KH No-299, Chattarpur Enclave, New Delhi-110074 to T-63, Ground Floor, West Patel Nagar, Near Khanna Market, Delhi-110008 vide a resolution passed through circulation on 13thJuly, 2017 by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to provisions of Section 13 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Clause III (A) of Memorandum of Association of the Company dealing with the Main Objects to be pursued by the Company was amended by passing a Special Resolution through Postal Ballot conducted on 9th May 2017 in the following manner:- a) by altering the existing sub clause 2 to delete words relating to investment business & b) by inserting sub-clauses 4 and 5 after existing sub clause 3 to include agricultural and dairy objects. Due to change in the object Clause of Memorandum of Association of the Company, new Corporate Identification Number (CIN) was allotted to the Company by the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Delhi while registering the altered MOA. The CIN was changed from L74999DL1981PLC012736 to L01100DL1981PLC012736 with effect from 5th June 2017. An Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company was conducted On Monday, 10th July, 2017 at its Corporate Office at Trade World, C Wing, kamala Mills, 9th Floor, Unit no. 912, Lower Parel (West), Mumbai- 400013 at 11:00 AM to consider, approve and pass an Ordinary Resolution to sub-divide each Equity Share of the Nominal value of Rs.10/- each in the Capital of the Company being fully paid up, into 10 Equity Shares of Nominal value of Rs.1/- each as fully paid up. As per the Scrutinizers report and voting results declared on 12th July, 2017, the above said resolution passed by the requisite majority of members of the Company. For the above said purpose, 28th July, 2017 was fixed as the Record Date by the Board of Directors in its meeting held on 17th July, 2017.Due to Sub-division of Equity Shares, at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 10th July, 2017, the members of the Company also passed another Ordinary Resolution for the alteration of Clause V (Authorised Share Capital) of Memorandum of the Company to comprise 15,00,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each aggregating to Rs. 15,00,00,000/-.The Registered Office of the Company changed from T-63, Ground Floor, West Patel Nagar, Near Khanna Market, Delhi-110008 to A-31, Gali no. 2, Madhu Vihar, Near Singlas Sweets, I.P. Extension, New Delhi-110092 through Board Resolution passed at the meeting held on 13th February, 2019.The Corporate Office of the Company situated at Trade World, C Wing, kamala Mills, 9th Floor, Unit no. 912, Lower Parel (West) , Mumbai-400013 was closed with effect from 15th February, 2019 due to non-availability of business at Mumbai.