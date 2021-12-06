Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
11.27
11.27
11.27
11.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.85
1.3
2.44
1.7
Net Worth
13.12
12.57
13.71
12.97
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.12
12.57
13.71
12.97
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.08
0.08
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.69
0.69
0.45
0.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
12.31
11.77
13.11
12.67
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
13.7
12.76
13.97
13.85
Sundry Creditors
-0.11
-0.12
-0.11
-0.46
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.3
-0.89
-0.77
-0.74
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.07
0.02
Total Assets
13.11
12.56
13.71
12.96
