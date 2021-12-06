iifl-logo-icon 1
Sai Baba Investment and Commercial Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

1.4
(4.48%)
Dec 6, 2021|03:26:34 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

11.27

11.27

11.27

11.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.85

1.3

2.44

1.7

Net Worth

13.12

12.57

13.71

12.97

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.12

12.57

13.71

12.97

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.08

0.08

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.69

0.69

0.45

0.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

12.31

11.77

13.11

12.67

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

13.7

12.76

13.97

13.85

Sundry Creditors

-0.11

-0.12

-0.11

-0.46

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.3

-0.89

-0.77

-0.74

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.07

0.02

Total Assets

13.11

12.56

13.71

12.96

