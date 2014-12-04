To

To the Members of

Sakthi Finance Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of Sakthi Finance Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies(Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended,(Ind AS) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit and other comprehensive income/ loss, changes in equity and its cash ffows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("IcAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Statements..

key Audit Matters

4. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole and in forming our opinion thereon and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report.

Description of key Audit Matter

key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key Audit Matter 4.1 Asset Classification Our audit procedures included the following: Accuracy in identification and categorization of receivables from financing activities (loans) as performing and non-performing assets and in ensuring appropriate asset classification, existence and valuation of security/ collaterals, income recognition, provisioning/ writeoff thereof and completeness of disclosure including compliance with applicable guidelines/directions issued by Reserve Bank of India ("RBI"). • We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the company to appropriately identify and classify the receivables from financing activities including those in place to ensure appropriate asset classification, income recognition and provisioning/ write-off, including nonperforming assets, existence and valuation of security/ collaterals as per applicable RBI guidelines/directions. As part of our risk assessment, we determined that accuracy of asset classification has bearing on the Financial Statements as a whole. Given the complexity of the matter, we determined this to be a Key Audit Matter. • The audit approach includes testing the existence and effectiveness of the control environment laid down by the management and conducting detailed substantive verification on selected samples of continuing and new transactions in accordance with the principles laid down in the Standards on Auditing and other guidance issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). • Agreements entered into regarding significant transactions including related to Loan Receivables have been examined to ensure compliance. • We have also reviewed the reports generated from management information systems, audit/ inspection reports issued by the internal auditors and RBI. • The impact of all significant external and internal events including those if any, subsequent to Balance Sheet date have been taken into consideration for the above purposes. • Compliance with material disclosure requirements prescribed by RBI guidelines and other statutory requirements have been verified. 4.2 impairment of Loans (Expected Credit Losses) (Refer to the Material Accounting Policies in Note 3.a.(v) to the Financial Statements and Note 45 to the Financial Statements). Managements judgements in the calculation of impairment allowances have significant impact on the Financial Statements. Our Audit Procedures included the following: The estimates regarding impairment allowances are complex and require a significant degree of judgement, which increased with Expected Credit Loss ("ECL") model as required by Ind AS 109 relating to "Financial Instruments." Management is required to determine the expected credit loss that may occur over either a 12-month period or the remaining life of an asset, depending on the categorization of the individual asset. • We obtained understanding of managements assessment of impairment of loans including the Ind AS 109 implementation process, impairment allowance policy and ECL modelling methodology. The key areas of judgement include: • We assessed the design and implementation and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over the modelling process including governance over monitoring of the model and approval of key assumptions. 1. Categorization of loans into Stage 1, 2 and 3 based on identification of: • We also assessed the approach of the Company for categorization of the loans into various stages reflecting the inherent risk in the respective loans. a. Exposures with significant increase in credit risk since their origination and • For a sample of financial assets, we tested the correctness of stage-wise categorization, reasonableness of PD, accuracy of LGD and ECL computation. b. Individually impaired / default exposures and determination of Exposure at Default (EAD). • We also assessed the appropriateness of the impairment methodology adopted by the management including the presentation and disclosure requirements. This included assessing the appropriateness of key judgements. We tested the accuracy of key data inputs and calculations used in this regard. 2. Techniques used to determine Loss Given Default (LGD) and Probability of Default (PD) to calculate ECL. Based on the above work performed, managements assessment of impairment loss allowance and related disclosures are considered to be reasonable. 3. The impact of different forward-looking information including future macro-economic factors in the determination of ECL. These judgements require new models to be built and implemented to measure the expected credit losses on certain financial assets measured at amortized cost. Management has made a number of interpretations and assumptions when designing and implementing models that are compliant with the standards. The accuracy of data ffows and the implementation of related controls are critical for the integrity of the estimated impairment provisions. In view of such high degree of Managements judgement involved in estimation of ECL, it is considered as a key audit matter. 4.3 information technology system Our audit procedures focused on the following: The dependence of Information technology ("iT") system is run throughout the operating cycle of the company. • IT infrastructure and applications relevant to the financial reporting. Hence the reliability on Companys key financial accounting and reporting processes are tied with the effectiveness and efficiency of IT systems, IT controls over the voluminous transactions, process around such information systems and the usage of information from such systems. We observed that any probability of deficiencies in control over IT systems such as validation failures, incorrect input data, improper segregation of duties, unauthorized access to IT system, lack of monitoring may result in the financial accounts and report being misstated. • Evaluating the IT policy and procedures of the Company in accordance with accepted standards, guidelines, practices and External Information Security ("iS") Audit performed in respect thereof. In view of this, we have considered this as Key Audit Matter and had focus on IT systems and controls, user access management, segregation of duties, system reconciliation controls and system application controls due to the complexity of the IT environment, huge daily operational volume across numerous locations and the reliance on automated and IT dependent manual controls. • Reviewing the organizational structure with job description, managerial policy and deployment of IT resources with respect to segregation of duties in IT environment to ensure that unauthorized data entry cannot take place and unauthorized programs are not allowed to run. • The aspects covered in the IT systems General Control audit were: (i) User Access Management (ii) System maintenance control have been ensured by understanding the design and the operating effectiveness of such controls in the system; • Understanding updates that were made to the IT landscape during the audit period and assessing the relevant information for financial reporting • Application level embedded controls have been reviewed by performing validation checks, test check on logical access controls, a run through test to ensure non-manipulation of transaction entered into the system and other compensatory controls, wherever applicable

Other information

5. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

6. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with

Governance for the Financial Statements

9. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the State of Affairs, profit including Other Comprehensive Income / loss, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

10. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection of the appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations including those related to retention of audit logs; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

11. In preparing the Financial Statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

12. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

13. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards of Auditing ("SAs") will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if,

individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

14. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of Financial Statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

18. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable..

19. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company in electronic mode on servers physically located in India, so far as it appears from our examination of those books and further the process of taking daily back-up is in place. Refer Note 56 to the Financial Statements. In respect of reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), please refer to matters stated in paragraph 19(B)(f) below.

c. The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of

the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 19(A)(b) above (on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act) and paragraph 19(B)(f) below (on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended)).

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, (as amended) in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March 2024 on its financial position in its Financial Statements - Refer Note 32(i) to the financial statements.

b. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or Ind As, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on Long-term contracts. The company did not have derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF") by the Company except for Rs 500 that has not been transferred to IEPF for the reason described in Note 18 to the financial statements.

d. i) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 36(i) to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

ii) The Management has also represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note 36(j) to the financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, performed by us, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under paragraphs 19 (B) (d) (i) and 19 (B) (d) (ii) contain any material misstatement.

e) i) The Equity dividend recommended for the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the current year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration and payment of dividend.

ii) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company on Redeemable, Cumulative, Preference Shares during the current year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration and payment of dividend.

iii) As stated in Note 57 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended an equity dividend for the year, which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Such equity dividend recommended by the Board of Directors is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining the books of accounts, which has a feature of recording audit (edit log) facility and the same has been operating throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail (edit log) feature been tampered with. As proviso to

Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, is applicable from 1st April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March 2024

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid/ provided to directors is within the limits laid down under Section 197 of the Act.

The Annexure-A to the independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 18 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

With reference to the Annexure A referred to in the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report the following:

i. a) (A) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and Investment Properties.

(B) The Company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals in a phased manner. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain PPE were physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company and conveyance deeds/lease agreements and such other documents provided to us, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, disclosed in the Financial Statements, are held in the name of the company. Refer Note 36(a) to the Financial Statements. In respect of immovable properties taken on lease and disclosed as right-of-use assets in the Financial Statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the company.

d) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made thereunder. Refer Note 36(d) to the financial statements.

ii. a) The Company is engaged in the business of providing loans and does not have any physical inventories. Accordingly, reporting under Clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of the security of current assets (Loan/Finance Receivables). Based on our examination of the records of the Company, the applicable quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. Refer Note 36(e) to the Financial Statements.

iii. a) The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of

India under Section 45-IA as a Non-Banking Financial Company and its principal business is to give loans. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (iii)(a)(A) and Clause (iii)(a)(B) of the Order are not applicable.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, wherever applicable, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) On the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated. Since the Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC") registered with Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and carrying on the principal business of giving loans to customers, and in view of the voluminous nature of loan transactions generated in the normal course of the Companys business, it is not practicable to furnish the entity-wise details of the loan amount, due date for payment and extent of delay (as suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause) and hence have not been reported. Further, except for loans where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and/or interest as at the balance sheet date, in respect of which the Company has disclosed the loan asset classification/staging in Note 49.5 to the financial statements in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") and the guidelines/directions issued by the RBI, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC") registered with Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") and carrying on the principal business of giving loans and the same are as per the loan agreements entered into with the borrowers and there are amounts of Principal and Interest overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of such loans and advances in the nature of loans given. Such amounts overdue for more than ninety days in loan account receivables are identified and disclosed by the Company as Stage-3/ Non-Performing Assets ("NPAs"), in accordance with the provisions of the applicable Accounting Standards as disclosed in Note 49.5 to the Financial Statements and as per Accounting Policy described in Note 3.a.(v) to the Financial Statements and in accordance with the relevant guidelines/directions of RBI respectively. The Company has explained to us that reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest and the relevant Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") Guidelines/Directions have been followed in this respect. The total amount overdue for more than ninety days identified as at 31st March 2024 is as follows: Number of such Overdue Receivables is 1,937 cases (Previous Year 2,252 cases), Principal Amount Overdue is Rs 3,293.79 Lakhs (Previous Year: Rs 3,470.53 Lakhs), Interest Amount Overdue is Rs 736.02 Lakhs (Previous Year: Rs 738.07 Lakhs) and Total Amount Overdue is Rs 4,029.81 Lakhs (Previous Year: Rs 4,208.60 Lakhs).

e) Since the company is a NBFC registered with RBI and the Companys principal business is to give loans, reporting under Clause (iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment excepting for staff loans/advances which are granted without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The aggregate amount of such loans as at 31st March 2024 stood at Rs 20.20 lakhs (Previous Year: Rs 89.42 lakhs) representing 0.02% (Previous Year 0.07%) to the Total Loans granted. There were no loans granted to Promoters, Related Parties as defined in Clause (76) of Section 2 of the Act which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, excepting for receivables as explained by the management to be in the ordinary course of business of the Company and Capital Advances not in the nature of loans.

iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, made investments or provided guarantees in contravention of provisions of Section 185 of the Act. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186(1) of the Act. The other provisions of Section 186 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company Registered with RBI.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is a Deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company ("NBFC") registered with Reserve Bank of India. In respect of the deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, the company has complied with the directions issued by the Reserve Bank of India. The provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act and any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder with regard to deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the company. We are informed by the management that no order has been passed by National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for the activities of the company. Accordingly, Clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

vii. a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records examined by us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable with the appropriate authorities. There are no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no statutory dues relating to GST, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, duty of excise, Value Added Tax or Cess or other statutory dues, as applicable, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute, except as mentioned below: Refer Note 32(i) to the Financials Statements.

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount ( in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates (Financial year) Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 9.83 2011-12 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax 174.92 (Gross Demand 217.16* Less: Amount deposited under protest 42.24) 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Finance Act, 1994 Service tax 1939.04 (Gross Demand 2082.34* Less: Amount deposited under protest 143.30) October 2009 to June 2017 Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT)

*excluding appropriate Interest not determined

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that there are no transactions that are previously not recorded in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the requirement to report on Clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable.

ix. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender or government or government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. Refer note 60 of Financial Statement.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us on an overall examination of the Financial Statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates

or joint ventures during the year. The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures to report.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies as the Company does not have subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence, the requirement to report on Clause (3)(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a) The Company has raised moneys by way of further public offer of Non-Convertible Debentures and Redeemable Preference Shares during the financial year under report. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, we report that the company has utilized such moneys raised for the purpose for which the funds were raised. Further unutilized funds at the end of the year under report were invested in Fixed Deposits in Banks, Pending utilization of the same post the balance sheet date.

b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year under report. Further the company has not made any preferential allotment of shares during the year under report. However, the Company has made Private Placement of preference shares during the year under report and has complied with the requirements of Section 42 and Section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further the funds raised by such private placement of preference shares have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

xi. a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit. Further we have not been informed of any such case by the management. Refer Note 59 of Financial Statements.

b) During the year and up to the date of this report, no report under Section 143(12) of the Act has been filed by secretarial/cost auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year which are to be considered while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards. (Refer Note 43 of Financial Statements).

xiv. a) In our opinion, and in accordance to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have considered all the internal audit reports issued to the Company for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, during the year, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, Clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi. a) The Company is required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the registration thereunder has been obtained by the Company as Non-Banking Financial Company-Deposit-taking, Investment and Credit Company.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial activities without a valid Certificate of Registration ("CoR") from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, wherever applicable. The Company has not conducted any Housing Finance activities.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company ("CIC") as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) Based on the information and explanations provided to us by the management of the Company, the Group does not have any CICs as part of the Group.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of Statutory Auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly paragraph 3(xviii) of the order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities (Refer Note 38 and Note 45 (Liquidity Risk) to the financial statements), other information accompanying the Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) On the basis of information and explanations given to us by the Company, in respect of other than on-going projects, as at balance sheet date, the Company has no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Act, within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act.

b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us by the Company, the Company has no on-going projects as at the balance sheet date. The Company has no amounts remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, requiring to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the Act (Refer Note 37 to the financial statements).

xxi. According to information and explanations given to us, the company does not have any Subsidiary/Associate/ Joint Venture and therefore is not required to prepare and present consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to the provisions of any statute. Accordingly, reporting under Clause (xxi) of para 3 of the Order is not applicable.

Annexure -B to the independent Auditors Report

Report on the internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the act

(Referred to in paragraph 19(A)(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

opinion

1. We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Sakthi Finance Limited ("the company") as at 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

2. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibilities for internal Financial Controls

3. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

4. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. Those SAs and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

5. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial control system with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, with reference to financial statements assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

6. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial statements

7. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements. inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls with

Reference to Financial Statements

8. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.