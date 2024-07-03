iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakthi Finance Ltd Share Price

18.9
(-1.56%)
Dec 4, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.5
  • Day's High19.5
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close19.2
  • Day's Low17.3
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)2.44
  • P/E25.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.9
  • EPS2.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)122.29
  • Div. Yield1.28
No Records Found

Sakthi Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sakthi Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.8

Record Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sakthi Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sakthi Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.01%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.01%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sakthi Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

64.71

64.71

64.71

64.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

153.66

142.17

133.24

127.27

Net Worth

218.37

206.88

197.95

191.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.92

118.15

-90.55

189.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

78.3

57.34

40.09

30

25.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.3

57.34

40.09

30

25.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.34

1.1

3.64

2.06

1.75

Sakthi Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sakthi Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

M Manickam

Vice Chairman & M.D.

M Balasubramaniam

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M Srinivaasan

Independent Non Exe. Director

A Selvakumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

P S Gopalakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Priya Bhansali

Independent Non Exe. Director

K P Ramakrishnan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Veluswamy

Independent Director

M Bhaskar

Independent Director

ADVAIT KURLEKAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sakthi Finance Ltd

Summary

Sakthi Finance Limited (SFL) promoted by N Mahalingam, was incorporated on March 30, 1955 as The Pollachi Credit Society Pvt. Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Sakthi Finance Limited in 1967. The Company has been classified as an NBFC Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). It exclusively deal with Used Commercial Vehicle Loans and Construction Equipment Loans. It is mainly engaged in Hire Purchase Financing for Commercial Vehicles, Infrastructure Equipment, Machineries, etc. SFL is in the business of mobilising deposits, hire-purchase financing and leasing of vehicles, machinery, mortgage financing, renting out safe deposit lockers, etc. In Apr.93, it came out with a rights issue of 32.1 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 20), aggregating Rs 9.63 cr. The issue was to partly meet the Rs 66 cr required for deployment in hire-purchase and leasing.SFL has drawn out plans to increase deployment further. It will lay more emphasis on truck finance as demand for commercial vehicles is showing an upward trend.SFL was classified as Category-I Merchant Banker and has received a licence from SEBI in 1994. Hire-purchase is the Companys principal line of business. The total deposits with the company as on 31.03.2001 stood at Rs.115.38 crores as against Rs.126..34 crores in the previous year.During the year 2007-08, the Company made a Rights Issue of 1,00,35,660 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1003.57 lakhs to the shareholders in the ratio of one equi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Sakthi Finance Ltd share price today?

The Sakthi Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sakthi Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakthi Finance Ltd is ₹122.29 Cr. as of 04 Dec ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sakthi Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sakthi Finance Ltd is 25.32 and 1.83 as of 04 Dec ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sakthi Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakthi Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakthi Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Dec ‘14

What is the CAGR of Sakthi Finance Ltd?

Sakthi Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.15%, 3 Years at 21.64%, 1 Year at 69.51%, 6 Month at 39.48%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at 1.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sakthi Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sakthi Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

