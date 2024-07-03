SectorFinance
Open₹19.5
Prev. Close₹19.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.44
Day's High₹19.5
Day's Low₹17.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹34.9
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)122.29
P/E25.32
EPS2.47
Divi. Yield1.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.71
64.71
64.71
64.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
153.66
142.17
133.24
127.27
Net Worth
218.37
206.88
197.95
191.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
11.92
118.15
-90.55
189.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
78.3
57.34
40.09
30
25.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.3
57.34
40.09
30
25.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.34
1.1
3.64
2.06
1.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
M Manickam
Vice Chairman & M.D.
M Balasubramaniam
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M Srinivaasan
Independent Non Exe. Director
A Selvakumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
P S Gopalakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Priya Bhansali
Independent Non Exe. Director
K P Ramakrishnan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Veluswamy
Independent Director
M Bhaskar
Independent Director
ADVAIT KURLEKAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sakthi Finance Ltd
Summary
Sakthi Finance Limited (SFL) promoted by N Mahalingam, was incorporated on March 30, 1955 as The Pollachi Credit Society Pvt. Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Sakthi Finance Limited in 1967. The Company has been classified as an NBFC Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). It exclusively deal with Used Commercial Vehicle Loans and Construction Equipment Loans. It is mainly engaged in Hire Purchase Financing for Commercial Vehicles, Infrastructure Equipment, Machineries, etc. SFL is in the business of mobilising deposits, hire-purchase financing and leasing of vehicles, machinery, mortgage financing, renting out safe deposit lockers, etc. In Apr.93, it came out with a rights issue of 32.1 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 20), aggregating Rs 9.63 cr. The issue was to partly meet the Rs 66 cr required for deployment in hire-purchase and leasing.SFL has drawn out plans to increase deployment further. It will lay more emphasis on truck finance as demand for commercial vehicles is showing an upward trend.SFL was classified as Category-I Merchant Banker and has received a licence from SEBI in 1994. Hire-purchase is the Companys principal line of business. The total deposits with the company as on 31.03.2001 stood at Rs.115.38 crores as against Rs.126..34 crores in the previous year.During the year 2007-08, the Company made a Rights Issue of 1,00,35,660 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1003.57 lakhs to the shareholders in the ratio of one equi
Read More
The Sakthi Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sakthi Finance Ltd is ₹122.29 Cr. as of 04 Dec ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Sakthi Finance Ltd is 25.32 and 1.83 as of 04 Dec ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sakthi Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sakthi Finance Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 04 Dec ‘14
Sakthi Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.15%, 3 Years at 21.64%, 1 Year at 69.51%, 6 Month at 39.48%, 3 Month at -4.55% and 1 Month at 1.89%.
