Summary

Sakthi Finance Limited (SFL) promoted by N Mahalingam, was incorporated on March 30, 1955 as The Pollachi Credit Society Pvt. Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Sakthi Finance Limited in 1967. The Company has been classified as an NBFC Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). It exclusively deal with Used Commercial Vehicle Loans and Construction Equipment Loans. It is mainly engaged in Hire Purchase Financing for Commercial Vehicles, Infrastructure Equipment, Machineries, etc. SFL is in the business of mobilising deposits, hire-purchase financing and leasing of vehicles, machinery, mortgage financing, renting out safe deposit lockers, etc. In Apr.93, it came out with a rights issue of 32.1 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 20), aggregating Rs 9.63 cr. The issue was to partly meet the Rs 66 cr required for deployment in hire-purchase and leasing.SFL has drawn out plans to increase deployment further. It will lay more emphasis on truck finance as demand for commercial vehicles is showing an upward trend.SFL was classified as Category-I Merchant Banker and has received a licence from SEBI in 1994. Hire-purchase is the Companys principal line of business. The total deposits with the company as on 31.03.2001 stood at Rs.115.38 crores as against Rs.126..34 crores in the previous year.During the year 2007-08, the Company made a Rights Issue of 1,00,35,660 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1003.57 lakhs to the shareholders in the ratio of one equi

