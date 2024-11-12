iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sakthi Finance Ltd Board Meeting

18.9
(-1.56%)
Dec 4, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Sakthi Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Considering and approving Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 along with other subjects. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and Items related to Annual General Meeting and other General Items Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 at the Board Meeting held on 8 August 2024, and other matters relating to 67th Annual General Meeting, Issue and Redemption of Securities, Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary, Appointment of Independent Directors and Resignation and Appointment of Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202413 May 2024
SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and Dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25 May 2024 for approving Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 and Final Dividend and other items Approved Financial Results and Final Dividend and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
Board Meeting27 Mar 202420 Mar 2024
SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures and Preference Shares and among other Items Issue of 1. Redeemable Cumulative Preference Shares and 2. Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement Basis and Public Issue 3. Conducting of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of members 5. Redemption of NCDs issued and alloted on 2019 and 2020 under Public Issue Issue of Securities under Private Placement and Public Issue and Redemption of Securities under Public Issue and conducting postal Ballot for seeking approval from members (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 2. Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (Privately Placed NCDs) of face value of Rs. 1000 each on Private Placement basis. 3. Redemption of Pubic Issue Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) - 2022 To Consider and approve the UFR and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)

Sakthi Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sakthi Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.