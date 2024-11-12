|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Considering and approving the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024. Considering and approving Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2024 along with other subjects. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 and Items related to Annual General Meeting and other General Items Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 at the Board Meeting held on 8 August 2024, and other matters relating to 67th Annual General Meeting, Issue and Redemption of Securities, Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary, Appointment of Independent Directors and Resignation and Appointment of Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and Dividend on Equity Shares if any for the financial year ended 31 March 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25 May 2024 for approving Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 and Final Dividend and other items Approved Financial Results and Final Dividend and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Further Issue of Non-Convertible Debentures and Preference Shares and among other Items Issue of 1. Redeemable Cumulative Preference Shares and 2. Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on Private Placement Basis and Public Issue 3. Conducting of Postal Ballot for seeking approval of members 5. Redemption of NCDs issued and alloted on 2019 and 2020 under Public Issue Issue of Securities under Private Placement and Public Issue and Redemption of Securities under Public Issue and conducting postal Ballot for seeking approval from members (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|SAKTHI FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 2. Issue of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (Privately Placed NCDs) of face value of Rs. 1000 each on Private Placement basis. 3. Redemption of Pubic Issue Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) - 2022 To Consider and approve the UFR and other items (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/02/2024)
