Sakthi Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
64.71
64.71
64.71
64.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
153.66
142.17
133.24
127.27
Net Worth
218.37
206.88
197.95
191.98
Minority Interest
Debt
1,175.48
1,074.04
1,051.97
1,023.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.26
7.54
8.03
8.7
Total Liabilities
1,402.11
1,288.46
1,257.95
1,224.04
Fixed Assets
71.11
73.31
74.95
76.61
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.9
13.45
24.88
26.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.13
11.49
10.21
8.3
Networking Capital
3.24
14.74
19
1.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.86
2.26
1.69
1.82
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32.49
32.15
36.83
21.7
Sundry Creditors
-2.27
-1.56
-1.28
-1.44
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-28.83
-18.11
-18.24
-20.57
Cash
100.01
30.46
25.79
17.4
Total Assets
200.4
143.45
154.83
130.5
