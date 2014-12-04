iifl-logo-icon 1
Sakthi Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

11.92

118.15

-90.55

189.28

Other operating items

Operating

11.92

118.15

-90.55

189.28

Capital expenditure

1.36

2.55

6

1.28

Free cash flow

13.29

120.7

-84.54

190.56

Equity raised

218.2

204.74

192.41

180.59

Investing

0.98

2.58

-0.59

9.94

Financing

609.63

666.71

586.65

500.34

Dividends paid

5

5

5

5

Net in cash

847.1

999.73

698.93

886.43

