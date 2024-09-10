Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 June 2024 at the Board Meeting held on 8 August 2024, and other matters relating to 67th Annual General Meeting, Issue and Redemption of Securities, Resignation and Appointment of Company Secretary, Appointment of Independent Directors and Resignation and Appointment of Statutory Auditors. Summary of Proceedings of 67th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 10 September 2024 through VC / OAVM Intimation under Regulation 44 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 - Details of Voting Results along with Scrutinizer Report for the 67th AGM 2024 held today i.e., Tuesday, 10 September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.09.2024)