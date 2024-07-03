Sakthi Finance Ltd Summary

Sakthi Finance Limited (SFL) promoted by N Mahalingam, was incorporated on March 30, 1955 as The Pollachi Credit Society Pvt. Ltd. The name of the Company was changed to Sakthi Finance Limited in 1967. The Company has been classified as an NBFC Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). It exclusively deal with Used Commercial Vehicle Loans and Construction Equipment Loans. It is mainly engaged in Hire Purchase Financing for Commercial Vehicles, Infrastructure Equipment, Machineries, etc. SFL is in the business of mobilising deposits, hire-purchase financing and leasing of vehicles, machinery, mortgage financing, renting out safe deposit lockers, etc. In Apr.93, it came out with a rights issue of 32.1 lac equity shares (premium : Rs 20), aggregating Rs 9.63 cr. The issue was to partly meet the Rs 66 cr required for deployment in hire-purchase and leasing.SFL has drawn out plans to increase deployment further. It will lay more emphasis on truck finance as demand for commercial vehicles is showing an upward trend.SFL was classified as Category-I Merchant Banker and has received a licence from SEBI in 1994. Hire-purchase is the Companys principal line of business. The total deposits with the company as on 31.03.2001 stood at Rs.115.38 crores as against Rs.126..34 crores in the previous year.During the year 2007-08, the Company made a Rights Issue of 1,00,35,660 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 1003.57 lakhs to the shareholders in the ratio of one equity share for every two equity shares held on the record date i.e.31st October 2007. The allotment was completed on 30th January 2008 and the shares were listed in Bombay and Madras Stock Exchanges. Consequent to the allotment of 1,00,35,660 equity shares on rights basis, the paid up capital of the Company increased to Rs. 3010.70 lakhs as on 31st March 2008 from Rs. 2007.13 lakhs as on 31st March 2007. During the year 2015-16, the Company made a Public Issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 100 each aggregating to Rs 100 crore. The NCD issue opened on 27th February 2015 and closed on 19th March 2015. The Company made allotment of 1,00,00,000 NCDs to the applicants on 1st April 2015. As a result of this, the NCDs got listed and admitted for trading on BSE Limited with effect from 7th April 2015.During 2016-17, The Company made a Public Issue of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs 1,000 each up to Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating to Rs 200 crore. The NCD issue opened on 7th April 2016 and closed on 6th May 2016. The Company made allotment of 16,48,708 NCDs to the applicants on 18th May 2016. The NCDs were listed and admitted for trading with BSE Limited with effect from 23rd May 2016.During the year 2017-18, the Company issued and allotted 9% Redeemable Cumulative Preference Shares of Rs 100 each for an amount of Rs. 835 lakhs.