Samruddhi Cement Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
130.84
Preference Capital
0
Reserves
4,455.08
Net Worth
4,585.92
Minority Interest
Debt
2,542.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1,013.81
Total Liabilities
8,142.55
Fixed Assets
6,846.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,238.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
95.8
Networking Capital
-129.3
Inventories
772.31
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
241.52
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
611.25
Sundry Creditors
-859.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-895.04
Cash
90.95
Total Assets
8,142.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.